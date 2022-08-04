ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT

On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
SPLENDORA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Porter, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Porter, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
kingwood.com

Unidentified deceased male found off Sorters Road in Porter on 8

Unidentified deceased male found off Sorters Road in Porter on 8/3/22. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter. Deputies arrived and discovered an...
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter Suspect Arrested on Warrant

PORTER, TX — On May 3, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide with a weapon call in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered a deceased male, later identified as 19-year-old Jaden Defee, with an apparent gunshot under his left eye. The deceased was at his friend’s house when the incident occurred. The friend, identified as Frank Holland, informed Deputies Jaden was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself.
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mctxsheriff
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Body in Porter

PORTER, TX -- On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
PORTER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH OF FM 2090

Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL IN EARLY MORNING ROLLOVER CRASH

Just before 7 am Saturday a call came into Montgomery County 911 reporting a possible body lying on the side of the road on FM 1485 near Monday-Hargrove which is along SH 99 about one-half mile west of the Harris County line. East Montgomer…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-in-early-morning-rollover-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

80 firefighters battling deadly Cypress grassfire, 45% contained

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - 80 firefighters remain on scene of a deadly grassfire that sparked up in northern Harris County on Thursday. Officials responded to the fire located in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail. The Harris County Fire Marshal said numerous fire departments are on the scene battling the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
mocomotive.com

CRASH CLOSES CROCKETT MARTIN FOR OVER AN HOUR

At 8 pm Saturday Caney Creek and North Montgomery County Fire Departments were dispatched to the 10000 block of Crockett Martin Road for a crash with possible ejection. Units arrived on the scene to find a Dodge pickup in the ditch and a Fo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-closes-crockett-martin-for-over-an-hour/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy