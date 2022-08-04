Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Girl

Read on lptv.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toys For Kids Getting the World Out at Crow Wing County Fair
To help out kids in the southern Brainerd Lakes Region, the Marine Corps League Heartland Detachment started Toys for Kids. The local organization is at the Crow Wing County Fair to call on businesses and the public for donations. The community service project is conducted annually during the Thanksgiving and...
Essentia Health Holds Job Fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd
No matter where you go today, you will see sign after sign reading “help wanted.” Essentia Health had an open job fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday in the hopes of employing more residents throughout the Brainerd, Baxter, and Crosslake areas. The job fair was...
Aitkin Alumni Come to Town for All Class Reunion
Reunions are an ideal chance for classmates to reconnect over a short period of time. But for the city of Aitkin, one class wasn’t enough, as a committee of Aitkin alumni decided to put on an All Class Reunion, welcoming all alumni from the class of 1948 to the class of 2022.
Glassblowing on Display at Crow Wing County Fair
Centuries of art techniques are on display at this year’s Crow Wing County Fair thanks to a new educational Legacy Grant. Spectators can watch and learn about the art of glassblowing. The show is being put on by Weagelworks owner and artist Steven Weagel and is being funded by...
