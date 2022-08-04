Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross

Read on www.bbc.com
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blames lack of belief for Brighton defeat
Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief among his Manchester United players for their opening weekend defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in his first competitive game in charge.Pascal Gross’ first-half double brought United back down to earth after a pre-season of cautious optimism under Ten Hag, who suffered an early blow to his hopes of a top-four finish.Though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, Ten Hag’s side rarely threatened themselves, particularly in a poor first half when their manager saw a team lacking in belief.“I think it was a good start, then after...
Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day
Liverpool came back twice but were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League at Craven Cottage.
Frank Lampard hopes ‘tough love’ can get Dele Alli back on the goal trail
The Everton manager says playmaker can be an option in attack after an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin
D.C. United permanently sign former EPL forward Christian Benteke
The English Premier League connections remain strong in the District with new manager Wayne Rooney. D.C. United announced on Friday that it had signed Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace on a permanent deal:. “Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” D.C....
Listen: Scottish Premiership - Ross County v Celtic
Sportscene is along at 19:30 on BBC Scotland and there are some cracking goals to check out from today's games. We'll be back for more of the same tomorrow, starting with an Edinburgh derby at noon, with Dundee United v Livingston to follow. 'A lot of positives' for Malky Mackay.
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 is Scotland's best Games outside Glasgow
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 will be Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014 after...
Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa players to start ‘walking the walk’ in top flight
Steven Gerrard has said Aston Villa must start “walking the walk” if they are to achieve a top-half finish after being backed by the club’s billionaire owners to revamp the spine of his team. Villa have made five signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, and...
Newcastle Premier League 2022-23 live stream, how to watch: Eddie Howe key to money infused turnaround
Newcastle are a before and after story. The biggest part of the before and after is the new sportswashing Saudi Arabian ownership. Along with that, however, comes the before and after of the manager they hired, Eddie Howe. Their great escape from relegation is like little the Premier League has ever seen and that's without spending significant cash in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Before Howe's relegation with Bournemouth in 2020, it seemed possible he could have the inside track for the next job that opened in the top six but ended up taking over a year away from coaching before Newcastle came knocking.
Championship: Blackburn see off Swans and Simms shines for Sunderland
Sammie Szmodics’ debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the formative Championship standings with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after a switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Díaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins from two matches in the embryonic Championship campaign, topping the table ahead of promoted Sunderland.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
Watch: Highlights from Dingwall, table topping Celtic unbeaten in 34 league games
Goals from Kyogo, Mercedes Jenz and Liel Abada, a super save from Joe Hart and a surprise for the Celtic TV audience watching outside Britain and Ireland (cough), a goal for Ross County. Three assists and a Man of the Match for the second week in a row for our Superstar from Portugal who claimed the match ball for his assists hat-trick.
Match Preview: Bristol City v Sunderland - The Lads are back on the road!
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
