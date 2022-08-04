Read on www.wltx.com
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Prisma Health staff recommends healthy routines for your kids to succeed this fall
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If your child has not already gone back to school, the start of a new school year is just around the corner. For some, it can be a tough transition to get back into the school routine. “Let’s help these young people have the best...
Volunteers needed for Summer Fair
NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash kicks off this weekend!
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun at Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash this Saturday!. It goes from 3 – 8 p.m. at 131 Duffie Drive behind the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department building. The rainout date is August...
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
Main Street Latin Festival
Grab your dancing shoes and salsa on down to Main Street for Columbia’s annual Latin Festival. Join more than 20,000 locals and visitors who are spicing up the city for this annual one-day festival of food and fun. Start your festive Saturday early by stopping through Soda City Market,...
Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
'The invisible population': Organizations helping Midlands children facing homelessness, neglect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Living in a car, couch hopping, and sleeping at hotels. Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls said these situations are a reality for many children in the midlands. She calls them the invisible population. "When the community talks about homelessness, it's primarily men and women....
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
Training for school bus drivers aims to keep kids safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kids' safety was the top priority at a training for Richland County School District Two. On Monday, 230 bus drivers from the district attended a training at Spring Valley High School. "A trained bus driver is a safe bus driver," said South Carolina School Bus Safety...
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
Zookeepers working hard to keep animals cool during the dog days of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zookeepers at Riverbanks Zoo are working hard to keep their animals cooled off as summer temperatures continue to remain in the 90s. John Davis is the Director of Animal Care at Riverbanks Zoo and says there are many steps to getting the animals ready for the summer and some processes that start as early as March.
For a local chapter of 'Buy Nothing Project,' free is the magic word
IRMO, S.C. — From gas to groceries, the price for just about everything seems to be on the rise. But a national group is creating a community in the Midlands with items at everybody’s favorite price—free. At a time when people are scraping to get by with...
Pelion girl scout troop giving snack bags to postal workers
PELION, S.C. — A group of Girl Scouts in Lexington County is helping to make being a postal worker during this sweltering heat more bearable. You could say they're packaging and delivering kindness. "It makes me feel good," Abbi Keech, girl scout said. Operation "snacks to delivery drivers" is...
Midlands parents face long waitlists, high prices when looking for child care
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are planning on having a child soon and not registered at a daycare, it may be too late. Waitlists at many places are backed up for months, if not longer. Corina Bickley is a first time mom to a six-month-old baby girl named Paige.
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
