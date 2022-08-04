ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Newberry Observer

Volunteers needed for Summer Fair

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses

After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
COLUMBIA, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Main Street Latin Festival

Grab your dancing shoes and salsa on down to Main Street for Columbia’s annual Latin Festival. Join more than 20,000 locals and visitors who are spicing up the city for this annual one-day festival of food and fun. Start your festive Saturday early by stopping through Soda City Market,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business

A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
COLUMBIA, SC
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Pelion girl scout troop giving snack bags to postal workers

PELION, S.C. — A group of Girl Scouts in Lexington County is helping to make being a postal worker during this sweltering heat more bearable. You could say they're packaging and delivering kindness. "It makes me feel good," Abbi Keech, girl scout said. Operation "snacks to delivery drivers" is...
PELION, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

