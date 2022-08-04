'Exactly where I need to be': Westside helps former classroom assistant become teacher

Read on www.ketv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Omaha Public Schools celebrates its 2nd new school opening this week
A new school year is bringing new schools. As OPS celebrates its second school opening. How does OPS educate families and students who don't speak English?
KETV.com
Progress Fest 2022 celebrates, recognizes those with disabilities
OMAHA, Neb. — Angels Guardians Inc., Madonna School & Community-Based Services and Gotta Be Me teamed up Saturday to host Progress Fest 2022. The festival is a chance for people to get together to celebrate and raise awareness for those in the community who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
KETV.com
'Omaha Girls Who Walk': Social media trend brings people together in-person for weekly walks
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of feet — and a few paws — hit the pavement at La Vista's Portal Recreation Area Wednesday evening. Chatter and laughter are un-ending during the one and half-mile loop. You wouldn't know that many of the people on this group walk have never met before.
KETV.com
Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of YMCA Express at Omaha's new Buena Vista High School
OMAHA, Neb. — The YMCA Express at Omaha's new Buena Vista High School will be open to all YMCA members and the public on Aug. 8. KETV NewsWatch 7 got an inside look at what makes this space a different experience for visitors. The partnership between the YMCA of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska honors victims of human trafficking with Red Sand Project
OMAHA, Neb. — Organizations from across the Metro area gathered outside the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska building Friday morning to take part in the Red Sand Project. The project, created in 2014, pays tribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by pouring bright, red sand in the cracks between the concrete.
Historic Georgia Row Apartments will get new life as affordable housing
When you drive Interstate 480 near the Park Avenue neighborhood, you may have noticed a lavish old house. It's been empty for years but new life is coming to the row house, as affordable housing.
Council Bluffs residents gather for the 8th Annual Community Wellness Bash
All of the organizations and resources represented are centered around wellness. This includes physical and mental health.
klkntv.com
86-year-old wins two first-place ribbons for gardening at Otoe County Fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse woman won two first-place ribbons at the Otoe County Fair for her outstanding gardening at her assisted living community. JoAnne Bates, 86, has spent the last 15 years planting flowers with Gerri Harden, the assisted living manager. Harden expressed how excited Bates gets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Hemp can help clean up AltEn mess according to UNL researcher
Within eyesight of the AltEn site near Mead grows a plant that could be the answer to clean up tons of contaminated soil from the former ethanol plant. And it's growing wild, hemp. "It's a miracle crop, a super crop," said University Nebraska Agronomy professor Ismail Dweikat. He said hemp...
iheart.com
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
KETV.com
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets. For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one millionth visitor of the year
It was an exciting day at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor for 2022 and these special guests were there to celebrate a birthday.
KETV.com
Dozens battle the heat at North 24th Street 'Pull Up and Vibe' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Performers battle the extreme heat as they welcome guests to North Omaha for a night of music and culture. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke to organizers about how the event is adding to the district's recent growth. KETV spoke with the woman behind it all who says...
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction
OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
kmaland.com
Family, law enforcement seek info on missing person
(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City. According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.
KETV.com
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
Comments / 0