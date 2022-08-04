Spa Catholic names Shea Bromirski new varsity boys basketball coach

Read on wnyt.com
Related
mississippiscoreboard.com
Three-Time Defending MAIS State Champion Jackson Academy, Lakin Lauderdine Continue Winning Ways In Home Opener, Defeat MRA In Straight Sets, Haven’t Lost To MAIS Team Since 2020
Photo Gallery by Chris Todd at the end of the story!. The dynasty on Sheffield Drive in Northeast Jackson – the Jackson Academy volleyball team – opened their home season like every MAIS game they have played in since 2020, winning all three sets to take the victory.
MaxPreps
Emma Flemmet's Girls Soccer Stats
Emma has played on 2 girls soccer teams covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Football teams acclimating to a new season
August marks the arrival of the dog days of summer as well as the start of the high school football season. That combination triggered the introduction of heat acclimatization for high school football players. The mandated three-day practice sessions start Monday, Aug. 8. “They are effective as they are mandatory,”...
Undefeated and unfazed: St. Mary's football the team to beat in TCAL
Being the team to beat in the Tri-City Athletic League doesn’t make St. Mary’s football nervous. The Rams haven’t lost a league game since 2013, a brutal 40-32 loss to Stagg on Nov. 1, 2013. Having a target on their back doesn’t make coach Tony Frank sweat in his 20th year as the head coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Verne softball team heads to Little League World Series with championship aspirations
An incredibly talented group of girls from La Verne are hitting it out of the park, and they're now headed to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway notebook: Olivia Miller nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Olivia Miller enjoyed a standout gymnastics career at the University of Pittsburgh, and her accomplishments during her four years on the Oakland campus extended beyond the court to her academic studies and extensive community service. Pitt recently honored the 2022 graduate as its nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year,...
Comments / 0