Jurassic World Alive, Cookie Jam developer lays off 200 workers

Complex
HBO Max and Discovery+ Officially Merging Into Single Streaming Service
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service, Variety reports. Warner CEO David Zaslav confirmed the news during a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. The media corporation hasn’t announced the name of the platform, but said it will launch in the U.S. next summer.
'Silent majority' of Disney employees oppose woke 'godmother' name change, cast member says
Most Disney employees oppose left-leaning efforts to promote inclusion, such as the recent change to the "Fairy Godmother"-themed titles at the Bibbidi Boppidi Boutiques at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California igniting internet outrage, a Disney cast member told Fox News Digital. "There is a plaque as...
Motley Fool
Amazon Lands Another Unexpected (and Shrewd) Acquisition
The Whole Foods deal added a physical store chain to Amazon’s all-digital business operations. Ring and Blink created a smart-home segment with a security focus. Maybe you forgot, but Alexa started life as a private company. The 23-year-old buyout was too small to merit a published price tag. You’re...
Thousands cancel Netflix or Prime Video as UK cost of living soars
Almost 800,000 UK households cancelled their subscriptions to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video between April and June, as the cost of living crisis forces streaming fans to cut back on the number of services they pay for to just a few favourites. The number of homes with access to at...
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
Polygon
Saints Row maker Koch Media gets new name it hopes you can pronounce
Koch Media, the Saints Row publisher whose name few could correctly, or consistently, pronounce, is rebranding. The German-Austrian company is now Plaion. For the record, “Plaion” is pronounced “play-on,” which makes sense given its primary product (it has a small film business). “Koch” had been called/mentally read/pronounced variously as “Coke,” (like the right-wing political donor siblings); “Kotch” (as in Ed, mayor of New York from 1978-1989); “Cook” (like Jim Koch, co-founder of the Samuel Adams beer brewery); and, less politely, “Cock.”
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Box office: 'Bullet Train' arrives with so-so $30.1 million debut, 'Easter Sunday' stumbles
LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 (Variety.com) - "Bullet Train," a John Wick-ian romp with Brad Pitt in the aisle seat, arrived in theaters with a $30.1 million opening weekend. That's enough to top the domestic box office chart, but it's only a so-so result given "Bullet Train's" $90 million price tag and Pitt's star power. The Sony Pictures release will need to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks as it tries to break even or turn a profit.
Polygon
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
Why Was the 'Batgirl' Movie Canceled!? An Unprecedented Move by Warner Bros. Discovery
After several years in development hell, fans were enthusiastic when a Batgirl film was finally announced with actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) in the titular role. The stacked cast of the film also included Hollywood legends Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser for what promised to be a fun superhero origin story.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo global event guide
Alongside Pokémon Go Fest’s Sapporo stop, there’s an in-game global event occurring at the same time. From Aug. 5-7, certain Pokémon will be spawning more often, and there’s a Collection Challenge to catch all of the increased spawns. This small event has a grass-type theme,...
WDW News Today
Imagineering Files Permits for Theming Installation at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Walt Disney Imagineering filed two new permits for the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new restaurant coming soon to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One permit is for “themed facades,” which could refer to the facade visible in the above concept art. Another permit is for...
How 'Lightyear' director Angus MacLane used Lego to inspire the movie's spaceships (exclusive clip)
This exclusive behind-the-scenes clip showcases how the iconic bricks played an instrumental role in the production and development of "Lightyear."
Disney caves to censorship calls, won't stream Lightyear or Baymax in Middle East countries
Disney will not be streaming its latest animated film Lightyear on its streaming service in the Middle East after it was banned in theaters.
‘Despicable Me’ vs. ‘Toy Story’: Which Animated Series Is More Popular?
Animation tends to be a big box office draw, as it often gives families something they can enjoy together. And when something does become a hit, it doesn’t take much for a franchise to be born. Case in point, the Toy Story and Despicable Me series took popular stars – Tom Hanks and Tim Allen in the first case, Steve Carell in the latter – and used their fame to develop fan-favorite movie series. But which animated movie franchise is more popular? Let’s take a look.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ 'Luck' is John Lasseter's post-Pixar redemption arc
Following his public ouster of Disney's Pixar over workplace allegations, Pixar's John Lasseter joined Skydance Media in 2019 as its animation chief. After his joining, the in-development animated film "Luck" went through the wringer, with Lasseter prompting a restart of the entire creative process to improve the picture. The profile...
45 movies that were banned in cinemas around the world, from 300 to Shrek 2
Since the dawn of time – well, the start of cinema – many films have been banned in certain countries due to various reasons.Thanks to strict laws or conflicting beliefs, censors from all around the world – China, Ireland, Lebanon, to name just a few – continue to work hard determining whether new releases are fit to be screened in cinemas.While some titles, including graphic horror films The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Human Centipede 2, get banned for obvious reasons, there is a long history of unexpected features – such as Disney releases and inoffensive superhero films...
disneydining.com
Scores of Disney films feature a hidden “code” and some fans have no idea what it means
PIXAR animators always include it, and PIXAR fans always look for it. It’s in every PIXAR movie, and as fans watch a new PIXAR film for the first time, they are hot on the trail of it. It can be found on license plates, on locomotives, on wall hangings, and even on underwater cameras.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed forgotten fantasy that flopped hard mounts a rescue mission on streaming
Disney’s live-action remakes of its classic animated back catalogue have yielded bumper box office while generating inconsistent reactions from critics and audiences, but when a rival studio opted to mount a big budget version of Peter Pan for a new generation, it suffered from the complete opposite set of circumstances.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Avengers Assemble Flight Force Reportedly Closing for Update After Disappointing Executives & Guests at Disneyland Paris
Avengers Assemble Flight Force opened last month with the rest of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. The new Marvel ride replaced Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith, using the same building and track (with heaviest modifications to the exterior and queue space). Guest reactions to Avengers Assemble Flight Force are skewing negative and executives are reportedly just as disappointed by it.
