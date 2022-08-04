ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

perfectduluthday.com

Postcard from the Duluth Folk Festival

This postcard, published by Gallagher’s Studio of Photography, shows a typical scene from the Duluth International Folk Festival at Leif Erikson Park. The postcard was mailed 60 years ago today — Aug. 6, 1962 — by someone named Sara who mentions attending the festival in her message on the back of the card.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Chilfest 2.0 Music Festival Bringing Live Music To Cloquet

Live music - and more - is coming to Cloquet later this month with Chilfest 2.0. The day-long event will be packed with art, merchandise and more. While it may seem summer is almost over, we still have a month left to enjoy all that it has to offer and that means live music and fun outdoor events. One of those is Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Billings Park Days Returns for 8th Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday was the second day of the 8th annual Billings Park Days, a celebration of this Superior neighborhood. The two day festival is all about getting the community together in a family-friendly fashion. After Friday’s car show and fireworks, Saturday’s activities featured a kid’s carnival, dog show, and kid’s demo derby.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Islands of Brilliance Bringing ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ Back to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Next Monday, Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee. Is coming back to Duluth for the first time since 2019 to host a summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. This four day long ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ focuses on bringing art, creativity, and technology...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Not-Cho-Taco Night Fundraiser Brings Money in for We Health Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Thirsty Pagan brewing in Superior is hosting a fundraiser August 30th, supporting the ‘We Health Clinic’ in Duluth. The event features live music, walking tacos, beer, and more. Thirsty Pagan’s management says their mission is about supporting all kinds of local businesses, and not about...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

13th Annual Badges, Ball and BBQ Event Held at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Badges, Ball and BBQ event that featured the Duluth and Superior police and fire departments facing off in a slow-pitch softball game. The annual game is put on as an effort to raise money for the Northern Lights Foundation, a local children’s charity dedicated to donating money to local families in need of support.
FOX 21 Online

Youth Gain Farming Experience at Superior Fair

SUPERIOR, WI. — Kids went into the barn Friday at the ‘Head of the Lakes Fair’ in Superior. The event is called Little Farm Hands–featuring Betsy the milking cow, hay rides, and barrel training. Free of cost, Superior’s youth gained true farming experience. “They’re taking...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors

A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Items Up for Auction

DULUTH, Minn. – Did you know you can own a piece of Central High School? Well, you at least have a chance of owning some of the memorabilia that’s been left over. ‘Nordic Auction’ will be holding a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former central high school alumni historical museum. Over the years, the museum has collected things like marching band apparel, old school desks, typewriters and trophies.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion

CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
CLOQUET, MN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
FOX 21 Online

Superior YMCA Hosting Snack Food Drive For Elementary Students

DULUTH, Minn.–The YMCA’s Superior Campus is hosting a food drive to help launch their snack program for the upcoming school year. The YMCA was originally going to collect school supplies, but leader there talked with local schools, like Northern Lights Elementary, and were able to understand a need that’s just as important as having school supplies, which is snacks.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth

Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
B105

Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August

One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

You can own a piece of Historic Duluth Central High School

You can get your hands on a piece of Duluth’s history this weekend. Items from the old historic Duluth Central High School will be up for auction. The auction will take place on Saturday, starting at ten o’clock at Nordic Auction. Forrest Evavold, a collector and owner of...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
DULUTH, MN

