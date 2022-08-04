Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection

Read on therealdeal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Related
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into cars in North Massapequa
Masked thieves were caught on camera going street-to-street in North Massapequa community, breaking into cars – and now the neighborhood is looking to catch the criminals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man napping in vehicle wakes up to find carjacker digging in his pockets, police say
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man napping in his car on Long Island woke up to find a carjacker digging through his pockets, police said. The victim of the carjacking fell asleep in his electric Chevrolet Bolt while it was charging in the parking lot of Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Saturday, […]
Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead
Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
Crash seriously injures motorcyclist in Cold Spring Harbor
Jeramy Reiderer, 30, of Seaford was riding his bike westbound on Route 25A before losing control and striking a guard rail near Route 108 by Harbor Road and Lawrence Hill Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
No Jail Time For Driver That Fled Fatal Accident
By T. E. McMorrow On August 5, almost exactly a year to the day that Daniel Campbell struck and fatally injured Devesh Kishore Samtani on Old Stone Highway, the judge... more. Jay Rowe, the 48-year-old Springs man who eluded justice for five days after not showing ... 2 Aug...
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Fire departments across LI prep for possibility of brush fires due to drought conditions
Fire departments say they are ready in case that happens again with large brush trucks made specifically to go into the woods and fight wildfires.
Woman accused of leaving 2 dogs inside hot car in Manorville
The incident happened in a parking lot on Route 111 in Manorville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, One Injured in New Haven Head-On Crash
One person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night in the Elm City. Officials say a motorcycle was traveling along Middletown Avenue when it collided head-on with a car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted that the driver of the car...
5-foot alligator surrendered by owner to Suffolk County SPCA
Officials say a five-foot alligator was turned over to the Suffolk County SPCA and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday.
2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in June.
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
IDs Released For 3 Killed In Fiery Northern State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead
State police have identified three people killed in a fiery Long Island crash after hitting a group of trees before the vehicle burst into flames. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.
fox5ny.com
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
Comments / 0