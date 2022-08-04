ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Accidents
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
riverheadlocal

Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead

Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hamptons#Accident#The Town Of Southampton#Newsday
27east.com

No Jail Time For Driver That Fled Fatal Accident

By T. E. McMorrow  On August 5, almost exactly a year to the day that Daniel Campbell struck and fatally injured Devesh Kishore Samtani on Old Stone Highway, the judge... more. Jay Rowe, the 48-year-old Springs man who eluded justice for five days after not showing ... 2 Aug...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

One Dead, One Injured in New Haven Head-On Crash

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night in the Elm City. Officials say a motorcycle was traveling along Middletown Avenue when it collided head-on with a car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted that the driver of the car...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy