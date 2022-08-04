Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris

Read on accesswdun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
WDEF
Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
accesswdun.com
One man injured, person of interest in custody in Gainesville shooting
One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Marathon convenience store on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said authorities responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Thompson Bridge Road at about noon. The man who was shot was transported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
Georgia man arrested after 19-year-old woman’s remains found in woods
DULUTH, Ga. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged after the remains of a 19-year-old woman were found in a wooded area. According to a news release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20, Sarai’ Gomez of Ecuador was found on Paradis Point Road in Flowery Branch. She had reportedly been assaulted and stabbed to death.
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
RELATED PEOPLE
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in head-on collision on GA 17 at Habersham Mill Road
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on GA 17 at Habersham Mill Road. Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency crews to the scene around 4:18 p.m. after nearby residents called to report the crash. A Jeep Renegade collided with a Ford F150 pickup truck hauling a...
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
accesswdun.com
Suspicious package found in Flowery Branch shopping center ruled safe
The Flowery Branch Police Department was called on Friday to investigate a suspicious package found at the Stonebridge shopping center. Citizens called officers about two duffle bags they saw in the parking lot. The police department enlisted the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 bomb unit.
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hall Co SO, GBI investigate deaths of three people killed in Buford
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 42 year-old mother and her 18 year-old daughter were killed in a home in Buford. A suspect in their murders was shot and killed by deputies after he lunged at them with a knife. The man with the knife is now identified as Thang Duc Doan. He was 51 years old, from Buford. The GBI is investigating.
Publix worker assaulted by man who stole carton of cigarettes, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting a Publix employee who tried to stop him from stealing cigarettes. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Johnson in connection with the July 27 assault at the store off Mathis Airport Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
nowhabersham.com
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
Massive meth stash found in Hall Co
A Gainesville man is facing several charges after investigators found $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine last week. Officials have been watching the activity of Jason Mark Ayers for a month, including the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home
A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
Banks Co deputy escapes injury in DUI crash on I-85
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.
WDEF
Two people shot looking for lost cell phone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
Comments / 0