StreetInsider.com
DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat expectations. DoorDash reported a Q2 loss per share of...
Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE)reported double-digitgrowth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year.
Some Housing Markets Could Drop 50%
While real estate prices may not be in a bubble in most cities, some have bubble characteristics.
Eli Lilly cuts annual profit view as lower insulin prices hit Q2 sales
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time as lower insulin prices and competition for the company's cancer drug bruised its second-quarter earnings.
FOXBusiness
Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out
Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States. Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BYND BEYOND...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Worried About a Recession? This Real Estate Company Is Not.
Luxury tenants are in a good place financially.
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Although they have moved in opposite directions this year, these two stocks should outperform for much of the next decade.
Cinemark Earns $744 Million in Revenue in Q2, Beating Wall Street Expectations
Thanks to lower costs compared to its competitors, Cinemark was able to ride the strong early summer box office surge to a strong second quarter, with $744.1 million in revenue reported, beating Wall Street projections of approximately $733 million. That revenue total is up from the $460.5 million grossed in...
Beyond Meat announces layoffs after lower Q2 sales
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $149...
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
Lyft Shares Up on Rides Demand Surge
In Lyft’s Q2 results, the ride-share company saw profits rising as demand surged due to continued reopenings of the economy after the pandemic, a company release said. The company also said it had seen more drivers signing up as people need money with the rising costs of living. “We...
International Business Times
Lyft's Operating Profit Surges On Rideshare Demand, Hiring Slowdown
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday reported a record adjusted operating profit, benefiting from a surge in demand for rides and a dramatic slowdown in company-wide hiring that helped manage costs, sending its shares up 5%. Earlier this week, bigger rival Uber Inc reported upbeat quarterly results and turned cash...
Stock Market Today – 8/5: Stocks End Mixed After Stronger-Than-Expected Job Data
U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report sparked renewed fears over inflation and rate hikes. The S&P 500 ended down 6.75, or 0.16%, at 4,145.19. The Dow Industrials rose 76.65, or 0.23%, to 32,803.47. The Nasdaq composite fell 63.03, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55. The S&P 500 and...
Booking says travel travails cut into July growth, bullish for long term
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) said growth moderated at the start of the current quarter as global flight cancellations and long waits at airports deterred pandemic-weary travelers.
ValueWalk
Devon Energy Looks Attractive If You Look Past The Headlines
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) may be an overlooked company in the oil and gas sector. However, that may change after the company releases earnings this week. The $5.63 billion in revenue beat expectations by 18%. And on the bottom line, the news was equally impressive, with the company posting $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) which was 8% higher than the forecast for $2.38 EPS.
