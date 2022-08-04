ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat expectations. DoorDash reported a Q2 loss per share of...
FOXBusiness

Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out

Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States. Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BYND BEYOND...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
The Associated Press

Beyond Meat announces layoffs after lower Q2 sales

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $149...
pymnts

Lyft Shares Up on Rides Demand Surge

In Lyft’s Q2 results, the ride-share company saw profits rising as demand surged due to continued reopenings of the economy after the pandemic, a company release said. The company also said it had seen more drivers signing up as people need money with the rising costs of living. “We...
International Business Times

Lyft's Operating Profit Surges On Rideshare Demand, Hiring Slowdown

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday reported a record adjusted operating profit, benefiting from a surge in demand for rides and a dramatic slowdown in company-wide hiring that helped manage costs, sending its shares up 5%. Earlier this week, bigger rival Uber Inc reported upbeat quarterly results and turned cash...
ValueWalk

Devon Energy Looks Attractive If You Look Past The Headlines

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) may be an overlooked company in the oil and gas sector. However, that may change after the company releases earnings this week. The $5.63 billion in revenue beat expectations by 18%. And on the bottom line, the news was equally impressive, with the company posting $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) which was 8% higher than the forecast for $2.38 EPS.
