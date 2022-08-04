ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hungary PM Orban Tells US Conservatives Global Right Must Unite

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Conservatives Will ‘Turn This Country Into Hungary and North Korea’ If They Get Their Way (Video)

”Maybe there’s hope for the Democrats because of the stupidity of the Republicans!“ the co-host argued. Joy Behar is pretty concerned about the issues conservatives are choosing to run on in this election cycle. On Monday’s episode of “The View,” she argued that their focus on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion rights will turn the country into a hostile nation if they succeed.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Josh Hawley tells Tucker Carlson why he voted against Finland and Sweden joining Nato

The US Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve a treaty to add Sweden and Finland to Nato, amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. There was only one dissenting voice. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only senator from either party to oppose the treaty, which passed 95-1.On Wednesday, Mr Hawley, who is said to be harbouring presidential ambitions in 2024, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News programme to explain his vote. “Expanding Nato will not make America stronger and it will not make America safer,” Mr Hawley said. “What it will do is commit us to sending more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Trump 'Would Lie About Anything,' Bannon Quoted as Saying in New Book

Steve Bannon has been quoted as saying former President Donald Trump "would lie about anything" in a forthcoming book. The quote by Bannon, a right-wing podcaster who served Trump as a chief strategist during the first seven months of his presidency, appears in The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020, a book by former MSNBC reporter and current Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire. The book is set for release on July 26 and an advance copy was obtained by The Guardian.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Join Hands#Communism#Hungarian#American#Nato#European
MSNBC

Viktor Orbán’s racism not a deal breaker for the right in the U.S.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s anti-immigration positions help define him politically. Indeed, the authoritarian leader has spent years extoling the virtues of racial “purity.”. But two weeks ago, Orbán was unusually brazen on the subject, publicly denouncing race-mixing. As The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank summarized in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Stereogum

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour, which CNN recently covered in a segment with anchor Michael Smerconish. During Smerconish’s interview with Waters, the host questioned the overtly political elements of Waters’ set, particularly one where Waters displays a “War Criminals” montage with a photo of Joe Biden. “Well, he’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start,” Waters replied. “That’s a huge crime. Why won’t the United States Of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy