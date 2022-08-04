Hungary PM Orban Tells US Conservatives Global Right Must Unite

Read on www.ibtimes.com
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Conservatives Will ‘Turn This Country Into Hungary and North Korea’ If They Get Their Way (Video)
”Maybe there’s hope for the Democrats because of the stupidity of the Republicans!“ the co-host argued. Joy Behar is pretty concerned about the issues conservatives are choosing to run on in this election cycle. On Monday’s episode of “The View,” she argued that their focus on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion rights will turn the country into a hostile nation if they succeed.
Hours before Trump speaks, Pence outlines conservative 'agenda for future' and hints at 2024 bid
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday delivered a speech outlining an "agenda for the future" in Washington -- just hours before a competing speech from Donald Trump during the former President's first visit to the nation's capital since January 2021.
Josh Hawley tells Tucker Carlson why he voted against Finland and Sweden joining Nato
The US Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve a treaty to add Sweden and Finland to Nato, amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. There was only one dissenting voice. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only senator from either party to oppose the treaty, which passed 95-1.On Wednesday, Mr Hawley, who is said to be harbouring presidential ambitions in 2024, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News programme to explain his vote. “Expanding Nato will not make America stronger and it will not make America safer,” Mr Hawley said. “What it will do is commit us to sending more...
News Analysis: Can 'America First' exist without Trump? Conservatives are planning on it
The America First Policy Institute says it's ready to promote former President Trump's agenda, regardless of what happens next for him.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot
The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
The One Time Trump Couldn’t Lie His Way Out of a Crisis
In public, Trump downplayed the pandemic. In private, he was freaking out.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Department of Justice says Trump never invoked executive privilege over Bannon
The Department of Justice said Monday that former President Donald Trump never invoked executive privilege over former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who now says he's amenable to testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee while he faces prison time for previously refusing to do so.
Trump 'Would Lie About Anything,' Bannon Quoted as Saying in New Book
Steve Bannon has been quoted as saying former President Donald Trump "would lie about anything" in a forthcoming book. The quote by Bannon, a right-wing podcaster who served Trump as a chief strategist during the first seven months of his presidency, appears in The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020, a book by former MSNBC reporter and current Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire. The book is set for release on July 26 and an advance copy was obtained by The Guardian.
Blinken visits Africa as analysts worry of Cold War posturing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Africa on Sunday just weeks after his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov toured the continent where he placed blame for grain shortages tied to the war in Ukraine on the West. Blinken arrived in South Africa after meetings in...
Trump's grip on GOP activist class on display at Texas conclave
The former president headlined CPAC Texas over the weekend, with few other GOP 2024 competitors in sight.
Viktor Orbán’s racism not a deal breaker for the right in the U.S.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s anti-immigration positions help define him politically. Indeed, the authoritarian leader has spent years extoling the virtues of racial “purity.”. But two weeks ago, Orbán was unusually brazen on the subject, publicly denouncing race-mixing. As The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank summarized in a...
Cuba gets help from Mexico, Venezuela to fight oil fire
HAVANA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cuba sought on Sunday to bring under control a fire at its main oil storage facility that has killed one firefighter, drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela to fight the raging flames.
Biden's Big Week, Christian Nationalism At CPAC, And A Mayor Who Is A Horse
This week, the president all but secured the passage of his major policy priorities, oversaw a strike that took out a top terrorist, and got a strong economic report as gas prices fell. But tensions with China continue to rise after Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. And Hungarian Prime...
U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly.
Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour, which CNN recently covered in a segment with anchor Michael Smerconish. During Smerconish’s interview with Waters, the host questioned the overtly political elements of Waters’ set, particularly one where Waters displays a “War Criminals” montage with a photo of Joe Biden. “Well, he’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start,” Waters replied. “That’s a huge crime. Why won’t the United States Of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”
