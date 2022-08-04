ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas abortion vote a sad outcome for sanctity of life. Back to work.

By USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Good evening. There has been a great deal of talk about Kansas voters deciding to protect abortion rights following Roe being overturned. Our own Rex Huppke recently wrote about that .

But what about the side of the conversation that was hoping voters would go the other way? Today we have a column from a doctor who was let down by the results but has vowed to fight for resources families need.

Kansas made a saddening choice on abortion

Sen. Roger Marshall, MD

As an OB-GYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies over a 25-year career, I cannot begin to find words to express the sadness that I and many others are feeling after Kansas voters dealt an enormous blow Tuesday to efforts to protect the sanctity of life.

Pro-choice supporters cheer as the proposed Kansas Constitutional amendment fails. DAVE KAUP, AFP via Getty Images

I urged Kansans to vote “yes” on the Value Them Both Amendment to value the life, health and safety of moms and unborn babies. Amending the state constitution would have allowed Kansas elected officials to place commonsense limits on abortion. But the radical left predictably stepped up its efforts to back the abortion industry.

Kansas voters rejected the amendment Tuesday. ( READ MORE )

My mother was killed by a white supremacist

By Harpreet Singh Saini

This weekend, Sikhs across America will gather for service projects, interfaith candlelight vigils and other commemorative activities. Wherever you are, I urge you to reach out to your local Sikh community and get involved with these remembrances; I know from my experience after Oak Creek that we are stronger in the face of tragedy when we stand together.

Harpreet Singh Saini, left, with his mother, Paramjit Kaur Saini, and his brother, Kamal Singh Saini. Provided

But to truly honor those we lost, we need your advocacy just as much as your care and your sympathy. Your voice in amplifying our calls for change in national policy can help us turn the tide against hate. ( READ MORE )

Columns you don't want to miss

► Let’s start with an indisputable fact: Candy corn is an abomination . It’s not corn, and it’s candy only in the loosest sense of the word. It was invented, I assume, by someone who noticed a bit of candle wax had dripped into a small pile of spilled sugar on a dirty countertop.

Shame on you, Democrats . That’s the big takeaway from Tuesday’s West Michigan primary upset that saw a MAGA, election-conspiracist candidate prevail over freshman incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Meijer.

► Cannabis products are far more potent today than what baby boomers and Gen X may have used. The drug's reputation as 'harmless' needs to confront the harmful realities of its increased potency .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas abortion vote a sad outcome for sanctity of life. Back to work.

Comments / 40

ladydragonfly
2d ago

Kansas took a stand saying you will not tell me what to do with my body as it should be. It’s a personal decision and not yours!!

Reply
12
Chris Cowan
2d ago

sadly it's not up to anyone but the person that needs those services it's nobody's business they need to mind there own business

Reply(3)
12
Lois Smestad
2d ago

Some believe women are full humans with unalienable rights to bodily autonomy, and not disposable biological incubators!

Reply(17)
7
