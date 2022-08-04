Kansas abortion vote a sad outcome for sanctity of life. Back to work.

Good evening. There has been a great deal of talk about Kansas voters deciding to protect abortion rights following Roe being overturned. Our own Rex Huppke recently wrote about that .

But what about the side of the conversation that was hoping voters would go the other way? Today we have a column from a doctor who was let down by the results but has vowed to fight for resources families need.

Sen. Roger Marshall, MD

As an OB-GYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies over a 25-year career, I cannot begin to find words to express the sadness that I and many others are feeling after Kansas voters dealt an enormous blow Tuesday to efforts to protect the sanctity of life.

Pro-choice supporters cheer as the proposed Kansas Constitutional amendment fails. DAVE KAUP, AFP via Getty Images

I urged Kansans to vote “yes” on the Value Them Both Amendment to value the life, health and safety of moms and unborn babies. Amending the state constitution would have allowed Kansas elected officials to place commonsense limits on abortion. But the radical left predictably stepped up its efforts to back the abortion industry.

Kansas voters rejected the amendment Tuesday. ( READ MORE )

By Harpreet Singh Saini

This weekend, Sikhs across America will gather for service projects, interfaith candlelight vigils and other commemorative activities. Wherever you are, I urge you to reach out to your local Sikh community and get involved with these remembrances; I know from my experience after Oak Creek that we are stronger in the face of tragedy when we stand together.

Harpreet Singh Saini, left, with his mother, Paramjit Kaur Saini, and his brother, Kamal Singh Saini. Provided

But to truly honor those we lost, we need your advocacy just as much as your care and your sympathy. Your voice in amplifying our calls for change in national policy can help us turn the tide against hate. ( READ MORE )

