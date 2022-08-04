Read on www.wvnews.com
Artist Santer painting new section of floodwall mural
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The next phase of the floodwall mural in Parkersburg is underway. Artist Christopher Santer, who is originally from Parkersburg and now lives in St. Paul, Minn., has been working for the last couple of weeks on the next part of the project which is underway on the wall just inside the gate to Point Park.
The Silver Market Co. provides unique service
Mason county native Kelsi Boyd returned home following her education and sought to fill a void. She had earned a masters degree from Ohio University in sociology with a focus on appalachian studies. She has now brought organic bath and body products to Point Pleasant. When asked what inspired this prusuit Boyd answers "My goal was to offer alternative products to our local community because it was something I couldn't find when I returned home."
Francis Lee Dunlap
POINT PLEASANT, W.VA. — Francis Lee Dunlap, 83, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. He was born May 9, 1939 to the late Jewell Dunlap and Grace (Carr) Dunlap.
Janet Elaine (Harris) Greene
RACINE, Ohio — Janet Elaine (Harris) Greene, 66, of Racine, OH, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, following an extended illness. She was born July 22, 1955, in Illinois, a daughter of the late Harry and Wilma (Nettleton) Harris. In addition to her...
Patsy 'Pat' Minnite
VIENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus. He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Patsy and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite.
West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting incident in Huntington
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting incident in Huntington Friday. Troopers from the Huntington Detachment responded Friday to the incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th street and exit 11, according to a press release from State Police.
