Artist Santer painting new section of floodwall mural

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The next phase of the floodwall mural in Parkersburg is underway. Artist Christopher Santer, who is originally from Parkersburg and now lives in St. Paul, Minn., has been working for the last couple of weeks on the next part of the project which is underway on the wall just inside the gate to Point Park.
The Silver Market Co. provides unique service

Mason county native Kelsi Boyd returned home following her education and sought to fill a void. She had earned a masters degree from Ohio University in sociology with a focus on appalachian studies. She has now brought organic bath and body products to Point Pleasant. When asked what inspired this prusuit Boyd answers "My goal was to offer alternative products to our local community because it was something I couldn't find when I returned home."
Francis Lee Dunlap

POINT PLEASANT, W.VA. — Francis Lee Dunlap, 83, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. He was born May 9, 1939 to the late Jewell Dunlap and Grace (Carr) Dunlap.
Janet Elaine (Harris) Greene

RACINE, Ohio — Janet Elaine (Harris) Greene, 66, of Racine, OH, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, following an extended illness. She was born July 22, 1955, in Illinois, a daughter of the late Harry and Wilma (Nettleton) Harris. In addition to her...
Patsy 'Pat' Minnite

VIENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus. He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Patsy and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite.
