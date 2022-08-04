Staten Island Ferry returns to normal schedule

Read on www.ny1.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Beach at Jacob Riis Park reopens to swimming
The beach at the federally run Jacob Riis Park in Queens reopened for swimming on Friday after being closed to the public for a day due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the National Park Service said. The Gateway National Recreation Area had advised people to avoid contact...
‘Summer Streets’ returns with extended route to East Harlem
New York City’s annual "Summer Streets" program kicked off Saturday morning with an extended route. The program marks its 14th year — making the route this year the longest it’s ever been. The city extended the route by two miles up to 109th Street in East Harlem....
Search underway for man believed to be missing in Far Rockaway waters
The NYPD, FDNY and the Coast Guard are searching the waters off Far Rockaway after a man was reported missing off the shores early Monday morning. Emergency personnel responded to Beach 13th and Seagirt Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to authorities. Police say the 29-year-old man was last seen going...
Elections 2022: What you need to know before you vote
Why is there a second primary in August. There are two primaries this year after a lawsuit scrambled the state’s redistricting process and pushed back the primary for congressional and state Senate seats until Aug. 23. Assembly, U.S. Senate, and statewide primary elections were held on June 28. When...
Queens borough president rejects Innovation QNS housing proposal
The five-block housing development proposal for Astoria faces a major obstacle after Queens Borough President Donovan Richards failed to approve the project on Thursday. The proposal for Innovation QNS includes construction of more than a dozen new buildings with a projected 2,845 mixed-income apartments. It would sit on a largely industrial corner of Astoria that stretches from 37th Street to Northern Boulevard.
Bronx Councilman Kevin Riley discusses ways to curb gun violence
Bronx Councilman Kevin Riley joins “In Focus” to discuss the gun violence crisis and how he’s protecting those in his district. He was born and raised in the borough and now represents District 12. The Bronx has the highest percentage of shootings in the second quarter of...
Peak hurricane season is here. Should you get flood insurance?
August has arrived, bringing with it summer vacations, impressive heat — and the peak of hurricane season. From now until October, New York City faces its highest annual risk of hurricanes, bringing the threat of flooding from both coastal surges of ocean water and, increasingly, from intense, sudden rainfall known as cloudbursts.
Texas governor sends bus of migrants to NYC
A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Manhattan by bus on Friday, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a “crisis” fueled by a lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers. The drop-off marked the first...
Press Pass NYC founder talks youth journalism
Many public schools in the city do not have a newspaper or a journalism program. Press Pass NYC is working to change that one school at at time. Lara Bergen, the founder of Press PASS NYC, joined Rocco Vertuccio on NY1 Sunday morning to discuss her program.
Food delivery worker run over by truck after falling off motorcycle
BROOKLYN — Loved ones of a Brooklyn delivery worker are grieving his death after a truck ran him over after falling off of his motorcycle. “Sometimes I feel like it’s unreal,” Rosa Maria Vidal said. “Like this is not real. Like he’s not gone. Like I’m still expecting him to come home.”
Anti-violence leader Erica Ford talks about non-profit Life Camp
Activist and anti-violence leader Erica Ford joins “In Focus” to discuss the gun violence crisis across the city and nation. She recounts how she de-escalated an incident during the historic March For Our Lives rally. A man attempted to disrupt that rally, startling people and causing many to run in fear. Ford discusses her work fighting for vulnerable people and communities.
Four suspects injured in Queens house party shooting
A house party in Queens turned violent Friday night after a shooting that involved the police. NYPD officials say 75-100 people were at the house party located near 219th Street and 130th Avenue. Surveillance video shows crowds of attendees outside of the home where the party was taking place. Moments...
