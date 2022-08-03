CPAC is back in Dallas. What to know about the event that will feature Donald Trump

Read on www.aol.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Nancy Mace fires back at Kamala Harris' attack on Texas Gov. Abbott: 'She has no solutions'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris lashing out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by calling him a "so-called leader" who is focusing on political attacks, instead of solutions to the border crisis. Mace said Harris is lashing out at...
“Nothing on his schedule”: Greg Abbott hasn’t attended a single funeral for slain Uvalde children
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Preacher with Semiautomatic Rifle Challenges O'Rourke
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, this has caused numerous debates and protests, as well as people and companies changing their stance on abortion. Abortion clinics also stopped providing abortions and some moving out of state. The state of Texas declared its stance last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8. The bill provides citizens the right to sue abortion providers if a baby's heartbeat is detected.
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation
The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City
NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
This One Area that Makes Governor Abbott’s Campaign Worry
After raising a record amount for a Texas politician, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke still leaves some doubters about his run for Texas Governor. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott for the seat in Austin.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Donald Trump uses his CPAC remarks in Dallas to dispute Jan. 6 hearing testimony
Former President Donald Trump took an opportunity during his speech at CPAC on Saturday night to address testimony made during the Jan. 6 hearings. Saturday evening marked the third and final day for the conference, which returned to Dallas at the Hilton Anatole. Trump, the most anticipated speaker of the weekend, delivered the closing remarks to a red MAGA-capped crowd.
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Immigrants transported from Texas to Manhattan -Jan Faolwarczny/Unsplash. To help relieve Texas border towns from the overwhelming influx of illegal crossings, Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of immigrants to New York.
Abbott, Patrick address CPAC convention in Dallas; Trump to speak Saturday
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Former President Donald Trump is the headline speaker at CPAC Dallas this weekend.The Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole is attracting thousands of conservatives to the three-day convention. Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addressed Republicans Thursday afternoon.The gathering comes as polls show a competitive Texas Governor's race, with Governor Abbott leading Democrat Beto O'Rourke by five to eight percentage points.The CPAC convention attracts Republican leaders from across the country who want to help turnout the vote for the midterm election in November. Abbott touted the Texas economy which leads the nation in job creation. "Texas...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month and headed to a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The...
