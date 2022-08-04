ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals

Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado is Stunning

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
Colorado grant program funds eight shooting range projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded money to eight different shooting ranges across Colorado. The Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) will provide funds to develop new shooting ranges and to help upgrade existing ranges. SRDG is one of the largest shooting range programs in the...
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb

Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
