Read on www.kjct8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado Residents To Receive Million In Cash Back Checks
Colorado locals can expect state relief to help them with inflation. The program bears the name Colorado Cashback Rebate. It will provide residents who file state taxes by June 30 with a direct payment. (source)
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much will sending out TABOR checks early cost taxpayers?
Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats in the legislature passed a law earlier this year to send taxpayer refunds early instead of in spring 2023. But how much will that process cost the state?
Affordable housing effort would pull from TABOR refund
While everyone is still on a high about getting their TABOR refunds, some are warning voters about how an affordable housing initiative could impact those dollars in the future.
coloradopolitics.com
Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals
Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
Most TABOR refund checks will be in the hands of Coloradans next week
Watch your mailboxes, Colorado, because the state has already started the process of printing and mailing out 2.4 million checks to Colorado residents as part of TABOR refund program.
KKTV
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Options for Coloradans dealing with tax return issues
Local tax experts are suggesting an alternative for people struggling to get information from the IRS on delayed tax refunds.
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KJCT8
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
KJCT8
Colorado grant program funds eight shooting range projects
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded money to eight different shooting ranges across Colorado. The Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) will provide funds to develop new shooting ranges and to help upgrade existing ranges. SRDG is one of the largest shooting range programs in the...
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
Gov Polis Says TABOR checks are Coming Soon to Coloradans
If you paid taxes in Colorado for 2021 you have a $750 check coming to you in the mail.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Comments / 0