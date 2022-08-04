Read on www.ktlo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
FOX Sports
Cubs aim to stop 5-game skid, take on the Marlins
Miami Marlins (48-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-63, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with the Miami Marlins as losers of five in a...
Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins
Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
How one pitch put a dagger in the Red Sox
The latest loss to the Kansas City Royals was a dagger for the last-place Boston Red Sox considering it put them four games out of the final Wild Card spot
Yardbarker
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Morel Exits Early with Hamstring Tightness
Although Morel was removed from Saturday’s game, there is hope that the removal is only precautionary. A young player who needs to develop, such as Morel, would be a brutal loss for any extended period of time. However, if he only misses a few games, then his development will continue on course.
ESPN releases updated Way Too Early Top 25 for college basketball
The summer is nearing its end with college football season rapidly approaching. But it’s never too early to take a look at college basketball season, either. Recently, ESPN released an updated Way Too Early Top 25 for the upcoming college basketball season, and there are some changes throughout the rankings.
McMahon’s 9th-inning homer lifts Rockies over D-backs 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan McMahon hasn’t had the season he wanted since signing his $70 million, six-year deal during spring training. The Colorado Rockies third baseman certainly was money when it counted on Saturday night. McMahon hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth, Antonio Senzatela threw seven quality...
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner
Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience
There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
