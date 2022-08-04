ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup

St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline

For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs aim to stop 5-game skid, take on the Marlins

Miami Marlins (48-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-63, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with the Miami Marlins as losers of five in a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins

Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Morel Exits Early with Hamstring Tightness

Although Morel was removed from Saturday’s game, there is hope that the removal is only precautionary. A young player who needs to develop, such as Morel, would be a brutal loss for any extended period of time. However, if he only misses a few games, then his development will continue on course.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience

There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
MLB

