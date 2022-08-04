Read on www.qchron.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Queens subway signal projects advance
Riders on four subway lines serving Queens can look forward to new signal technology a bit earlier than anticipated, according to updated capital budget forecasts released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The projects will replace signaling equipment on sections of the E, F, G and M lines that is between...
Summer fun with the 102nd and 106th
Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
A fun Night Out in North Queens
The NYPD’s 107th and 109th precincts joined communities across the country Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out at the Electchester Shopping Center and Bowne Playground, respectively. The event gives kids and families a safe environment to socialize during the evening and spreads awareness about anti-crime programming throughout their...
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
Willets Point could be home to NYCFC arena
Willets Point is being pitched as the permanent stomping grounds for the New York City Football Club. State lobbying records show that the City Football Group — which owns NYCFC — has pitched the stadium to numerous stakeholders in the area, including Mayor Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), among others.
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Activists, residents reject NYCFC stadium
A group of activists and Corona residents gathered along the outer wall of the Willets Point construction site, where Phase 1 of the city’s development project is underway, to voice their opposition to the potential building of a soccer stadium in the area this past Sunday. Though Mayor Adams’...
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws hundreds in Queens
NEW YORK -- Hundreds turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at the Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
Lawsuit challenges outdoor dining sites
Outdoor dining served as a lifeline to restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. But a lawsuit filed on July 27 asserts that the outdoor structures that popped up on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them.
Draw your own City Council districts!
Think you can do better than the New York City Districting Commission when it comes to drawing new Council districts? Now’s your chance!. The commission is offering a new online tool that lets anyone and everyone create districts like the pros, providing access to “population data, census blocks, citizen voting age population data by race, existing Council district lines, Community Board boundaries, and the new five percent population deviation legal requirement” — all the info you need to draft your own 51 districts of about 173,000 people apiece.
City concert series in Queens
Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
Business courting US Open tennis fans
Beginning Aug. 29, the US Open will bring the greatest tennis players and tennis fans from around the world to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for two weeks. And with an event that could generate more than $1 billion in economic activity in the Big Apple, there are folks hoping to keep a good portion of that spending in the World’s Borough.
Reform outdoor restaurants
Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
Det. Abear honored with street co-naming
With the sun shining high last Saturday afternoon, members of the Jamaica Hills community gathered at the intersection of 164th Place and Goethals Avenue as it was co-named in honor of the late New York Police Department Det. Raymond Abear. The 20-year NYPD veteran lived on the block for more...
