Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term set to expire on March 15, 2024. Dickson served in the United States Army until she retired in 2013.

Officials with Abbott’s office said in the documents that the OneStar National Service Commission oversees the state’s participation in programs for the Corporation for National and Community Service. The commission also prepares an annual comprehensive three-year national service plan for the state. According to the release, the commission also helps oversee the Rebuild Texas Fund to help those who are continuing to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

According to the release, Stephenville resident Ashleigh Feuerbacher was also named to serve on the commission. Feuerbacher currently serves as the vice president and chief project manager of the Stephenville Economic Development Authority.