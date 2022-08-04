Read on www.qchron.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
politicsny.com
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote
New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
City employees uncomfortable with Adams' request for pictures of potential hires: report
Mayor Eric Adams’ office instructed city agencies to provide him with photographs of all potential hires during the interview process, a request that makes some city employees uncomfortable.
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
News 12
New York City Back-to-School Resources
The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
qchron.com
OP hotel reopens as a family shelter
Amidst the city scrambling to find space to house an influx of asylum seekers and increasing homeless in New York City, one former Ozone Park shelter has been reactivated to meet the demand. “The need for space has a direct correlation to New York being a sanctuary city,” Councilwoman Joann...
qchron.com
Making a grand entrance
Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
qchron.com
Congestion pricing hearings scheduled
With the Federal Highway Administration scheduled to release its environmental assessment of the city’s congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City and state officials have released the schedule of six online public hearings in six days between Aug. 25 and 31. Members of the public who wish to...
qchron.com
Lawsuit challenges outdoor dining sites
Outdoor dining served as a lifeline to restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. But a lawsuit filed on July 27 asserts that the outdoor structures that popped up on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them.
New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race
NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
qchron.com
Bridge painter union jobs up
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is recruiting 50 painter and decorator apprentices, for structural steel-bridges work, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, the state Department of Labor said last week. The openings represent the total number for three recruitment regions: the city, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
qchron.com
Activists, residents reject NYCFC stadium
A group of activists and Corona residents gathered along the outer wall of the Willets Point construction site, where Phase 1 of the city’s development project is underway, to voice their opposition to the potential building of a soccer stadium in the area this past Sunday. Though Mayor Adams’...
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month
An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
qchron.com
Willets Point could be home to NYCFC arena
Willets Point is being pitched as the permanent stomping grounds for the New York City Football Club. State lobbying records show that the City Football Group — which owns NYCFC — has pitched the stadium to numerous stakeholders in the area, including Mayor Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), among others.
Parents, teachers file lawsuit over proposed New York City school budget cuts
A Manhattan judge had temporarily blocked the city from moving forward with the cuts in response to a lawsuit filed by teachers and parents.
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Plan to rebuild Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC moving forward
Those who live near the area or commute through the bus station will be dealing with construction for quite a while -- it is expected to last eight years and be complete in 2031.
qchron.com
Reform outdoor restaurants
Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
