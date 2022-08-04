ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform outdoor restaurants

Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project

Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
Free the horses

Re “Bill would end horse carriages in the city,” July 21, multiple editions:. I’ve been following this saga for years now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no good reason why people should shell out over $100 for less than an hour’s ride in the hectic traffic of NYC. There are restaurants and Broadway shows that are cheaper and way better for the money.
OP hotel reopens as a family shelter

Amidst the city scrambling to find space to house an influx of asylum seekers and increasing homeless in New York City, one former Ozone Park shelter has been reactivated to meet the demand. “The need for space has a direct correlation to New York being a sanctuary city,” Councilwoman Joann...
Shorebird Festival Aug. 13

The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Garden displays the delicate beauty of orchids

What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
Bridge painter union jobs up

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is recruiting 50 painter and decorator apprentices, for structural steel-bridges work, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, the state Department of Labor said last week. The openings represent the total number for three recruitment regions: the city, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park

NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
LIRR to accelerate station accessibility

The Long Island Rail Road is placing accessibility projects at four Queens stations on the express track in capital budget amendments released last week. The stations at Laurelton, Forest Hills, Hollis and Douglaston are on a list that also includes Amityville, Lindenhurst, Massapequa Park and Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island.
A fun Night Out in North Queens

The NYPD’s 107th and 109th precincts joined communities across the country Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out at the Electchester Shopping Center and Bowne Playground, respectively. The event gives kids and families a safe environment to socialize during the evening and spreads awareness about anti-crime programming throughout their...
Draw your own City Council districts!

Think you can do better than the New York City Districting Commission when it comes to drawing new Council districts? Now’s your chance!. The commission is offering a new online tool that lets anyone and everyone create districts like the pros, providing access to “population data, census blocks, citizen voting age population data by race, existing Council district lines, Community Board boundaries, and the new five percent population deviation legal requirement” — all the info you need to draft your own 51 districts of about 173,000 people apiece.
