Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday.

Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading west on West Preston Street, said police.

Numerous patrol units, including a K9 track, conducted a canvass of the immediate area, though no suspect or additional witnesses were located. A description of the suspect was captured on bank security cameras, which will be sent for additional intelligence processing.

This is an active investigation.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.