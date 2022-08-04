Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Benzinga
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
etfdailynews.com
Wedbush Downgrades Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Neutral
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Again as Tesla Stock Pops
Investors sifted through a busy news cycle on Thursday and decided they liked what they saw, with stocks ending higher for a third straight day. Things got started early this morning on word that the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point). The rate hike marks the first for the ECB in 11 years, and comes as the central bank attempts to battle sizzling inflation and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Ansys
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Preview: National Health Investors's Earnings
National Health Investors NHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Health Investors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. National Health Investors bulls will hope to hear the company...
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Investopedia
Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
Cinemark Earns $744 Million in Revenue in Q2, Beating Wall Street Expectations
Thanks to lower costs compared to its competitors, Cinemark was able to ride the strong early summer box office surge to a strong second quarter, with $744.1 million in revenue reported, beating Wall Street projections of approximately $733 million. That revenue total is up from the $460.5 million grossed in...
