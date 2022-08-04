ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The Best Bites & Sips at the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

By Caitlin Kane
disneydining.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The best wine deals for August 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions like upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, to bring with you when visiting friends and family or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything from...
DRINKS
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/5/2022 (Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, U.S.A., Disney Villains Spirit Jersey, New Salt & Straw Limited Edition Flavors, and More)

Happy Friday! We’re starting our weekend off with a stroll through Magic Kingdom, new ice cream flavors, and new merchandise. So, let’s get going!. Are those pumpkins we see? Yes! With the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just one week away, pumpkins have sprouted up in Town Square and all down Main Street, U.S.A.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food And Wine#Good Food#White Wine#Food Drink#The Best Bites Sips#Ratatouille Hide Squeak#Truffle Butter Sauce#The Canada Pavilion#World Showcase#Le Cellier Steakhouse
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Bus Collides with Car, Will Disney Announce Wreck-It-Ralph Attraction for Magic Kingdom?, Walt Disney’s Plane Prepped for Transport and More: Daily Recap (8/7/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 7, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
disneydining.com

The Shoes Were Made For Walkin’…Around Disney!

If you have visited a theme park at any time in your life, then you know that, by the end of the day, your feet are pretty exhausted. Whether going on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation or heading to Disneyland Resort in California, packing the right shoes is incredibly important if you want to make it past day one. Between Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom, plus Disney Springs, and more, there is a lot to see and do, and the miles you walk add up quickly. Below, we have some suggestions for the best shoes to add to your Disney packing list for your next Disney vacation.
APPAREL
TheStreet

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up

From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts

Each Disney Resort throughout Walt Disney World features its own wonderful theming that completely immerses Guests and transports them to a bygone era of Victorian elegance, the South Pacific, New Orleans’ French Quarter, New York’s Saratoga Springs, the African savannah, and other beautiful locations. With so many wonderful...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy