The Best Bites & Sips at the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

If you have visited a theme park at any time in your life, then you know that, by the end of the day, your feet are pretty exhausted. Whether going on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation or heading to Disneyland Resort in California, packing the right shoes is incredibly important if you want to make it past day one. Between Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom, plus Disney Springs, and more, there is a lot to see and do, and the miles you walk add up quickly. Below, we have some suggestions for the best shoes to add to your Disney packing list for your next Disney vacation.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO