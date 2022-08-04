ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss DC Chris Partridge recruits players who want to be coached, says Rebels will play with chip on their shoulder

By Steve Barnes
therebelwalk.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on therebelwalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

New-Look Ole Miss Running Back Room Reloaded for 2022

OXFORD, Miss. – Last season, Ole Miss sat atop the Southeastern Conference in rushing and was led by Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Henry Parrish and Matt Corral. With all four of those players gone this year, the obvious conclusion might be the Rebels’ run game will be much worse in 2022.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations

This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
hottytoddy.com

Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game

This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
OXFORD, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Chris Partridge
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Daily South

10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi

In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Rebels
desotocountynews.com

Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position

You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
HORN LAKE, MS
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy