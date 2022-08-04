Ole Miss DC Chris Partridge recruits players who want to be coached, says Rebels will play with chip on their shoulder

Read on therebelwalk.com
New-Look Ole Miss Running Back Room Reloaded for 2022
OXFORD, Miss. – Last season, Ole Miss sat atop the Southeastern Conference in rushing and was led by Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Henry Parrish and Matt Corral. With all four of those players gone this year, the obvious conclusion might be the Rebels’ run game will be much worse in 2022.
Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg working hard, learning from veteran Casey Kelly
OXFORD, Miss. – Michael Trigg has not yet played a single snap lining up at tight end for Ole Miss in a game, but the sophomore has already started to receive praise nationally and in his own locker room. Earlier this week, Trigg was named to the John Mackey...
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
Why Lane Kiffin’s comments this week make it sound like a letdown year is coming for Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels, under the leadership of head coach Lane Kiffin, had their best regular season in program history last year. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021. They had a shot at 11 wins but they lost the Sugar Bowl to Baylor. Expectations in 2022 should be high, right?...
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. discusses Rebels’ QB Competition
OXFORD, Miss. — In the current college football world, the frequent turnover on a team has become quite common, not only on the field with players, but also on the sidelines with coaches. This past spring, head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Charlie Weis, Jr. as the Rebels’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach.
Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game
This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
Mississippi. police force welcomes new puppy to K-9 unit
The Oxford Police Department has welcomed a fresh face to its K-9 unit. The Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting approved the donation of one German Shorthaired Pointer puppy from Heaven Scent Shorthairs Kennel for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. This donation is valued at $1,200.00. During the City...
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position
You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
Drive by Shooting on County Road 373 Leads to Arrest of Wesson, Mississippi Man
Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene. During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50 years old of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for Drive by Shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
