Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
Rikers Guards Charged for Allegedly Standing by as Teen Inmate Attempted Suicide

Four Rikers Island corrections officers pleaded not guilty to felony charges of official misconduct and reckless endangerment on Monday over the 2019 case of an 18-year-old inmate who tried to hang himself. The four officers—named as Terry Henry, Kenneth Hood, Daniel Fullerton, and Mark Wilson—were one of a group of six who allegedly sat back and watched as Nicholas Feliciano attempted suicide in his cell. After more than seven minutes, during which Feliciano struggled and went still in clear view of the officers, according to a Board of Corrections review published last year, they cut him down. The teenager was transported to Bellevue Hospital’s traumatic brain injury rehabilitation unit, where he remains with little change in his condition. “These officers should have been indicted a long time ago instead of still working at Rikers Island while Nicholas was still in the hospital trying to live,” Feliciano’s grandmother told the Times on Sunday. “It hurts. It’s very painful. It is devastating to see him the way he is because of somebody’s negligence.”
NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus

Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...
