Read on www.qchron.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
People
Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Kiss My A$$!’ Robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead Gets Into InstaKerfuffle Over His $1 M Sunday Service Burglary, Hurls Homophobic Slur
This week, Bishop Lamor Whitehead made an appearance on Larry Reid Live, a popular YouTube show hosted by multimedia personality Larry Reid, where he chewed out the YouTuber for making fun of the robber that went down at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rikers Guards Charged for Allegedly Standing by as Teen Inmate Attempted Suicide
Four Rikers Island corrections officers pleaded not guilty to felony charges of official misconduct and reckless endangerment on Monday over the 2019 case of an 18-year-old inmate who tried to hang himself. The four officers—named as Terry Henry, Kenneth Hood, Daniel Fullerton, and Mark Wilson—were one of a group of six who allegedly sat back and watched as Nicholas Feliciano attempted suicide in his cell. After more than seven minutes, during which Feliciano struggled and went still in clear view of the officers, according to a Board of Corrections review published last year, they cut him down. The teenager was transported to Bellevue Hospital’s traumatic brain injury rehabilitation unit, where he remains with little change in his condition. “These officers should have been indicted a long time ago instead of still working at Rikers Island while Nicholas was still in the hospital trying to live,” Feliciano’s grandmother told the Times on Sunday. “It hurts. It’s very painful. It is devastating to see him the way he is because of somebody’s negligence.”
BET
NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus
Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Man Saying Anti-Trumpers Set His Truck Alight Did it Himself: Officials
A Minnesota man has been indicted after he allegedly staged an arson attack at his home. According to ABC5, the U.S. Attorney's Office has claimed Denis Vladimirovich Molla, 29, staged the fire at his Brooklyn Center camper in September 2020. Authorities have since charged Molla with two counts of wire...
DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide
Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...
Rikers Island correction officer fired after inmate dies, ninth death in NYC Department of Correction custody this year
The inmate, identified as Elijah Muhammad, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell and declared dead on Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adams rejects gun permit plea from NYC bishop robbed of $1M in jewels mid-sermon
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday rejected calls from a Brooklyn bishop who was robbed mid-sermon of $1 million in jewelry for special gun permits for members of clergy. During an unrelated press conference announcing the expansion of the city’s speed camera program, Adams listened to a reporter’s...
Hate crime charge dropped for NYC Times Square box cutter slashing suspect arrested just week before attack
The hate crime charge was dropped Tuesday for the accused New York City Times Square box cutter slashing suspect, who was ordered held without bail and to undergo a psychiatric examination, according to a report. Anthony Evans, 30, had been arraigned for two separate incidents – a July 22 robbery...
Brooklyn judge sentences CA man who defrauded American Express of $4.7M to 4 years in prison
A Brooklyn federal court sentenced a 45-year-old Californian man to four years in prison on Friday for a $4.7 million credit card scam against American Express, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 0