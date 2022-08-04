ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations

Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
