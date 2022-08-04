ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw leaves start early because of low back pain

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Clayton Kershaw
960 The Ref

Clayton Kershaw exits start after apparent injury during warm-up pitches

Clayton Kershaw exited a game on Thursday due to an apparent injury, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers will be holding their breath. The longtime Dodgers pitcher was throwing warm-up pitches before the bottom of the fifth inning when he stopped and signaled to the dugout that something was wrong. Amateur lip-readers believed him to say "my back" as he walked off the mound.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium

The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Distractify

Clayton Kershaw Exits Recent Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Citing Lower Back Pain

Thirty-four-year-old baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, before the fifth inning. He appeared to have mouthed, "It's my back," as he walked off the mound. Clayton has a history of back problems. What happened? What's next for Clayton? When will he return? Here's what you should know.
