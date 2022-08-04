Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw leaves start early because of low back pain

Read on abc7.com
Dodgers: Juan Soto Gets Booed in First Padres At-Bat in LA, Laughs
Amid all the pomp and circumstance in honoring the great Vin Scully on Friday night, there was also a baseball game to be played. The Dodgers welcomed Juan Soto and the new-look Padres to Dodger Stadium for the first of three games. Soto, of course, was the source of much...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect
Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts All But Guarantees IL Stint for Clayton Kershaw
The good news is that the Dodgers walked away with a series sweep over the Giants this week. It was the second time in a matter of weeks that they had taken down their rivals in a 4-game series sweep. But the bad news is that they did not make it out of the Bay Area healthy.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw's injury: 'I just can't see it not being an IL situation'
The future Hall of Famer exited Thursday's start against the San Francisco Giants after four innings and just 66 pitches with what the team called "low back pain." Kershaw surrendered one earned run on three hits and picked up four strikeouts in the outing. Roberts said after the game that...
MLB・
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Dodgers vs Padres: Emotional Night Ends With Convincing Win Over San Diego
The Dodgers began their homestand with a highly anticipated matchup against the San Diego Padres. After restructuring their entire roster at the trade deadline, the Padres were looking to prove a point that they can contend this season. It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the Dodgers came away with an 8-1 victory in convincing fashion.
Clayton Kershaw exits start after apparent injury during warm-up pitches
Clayton Kershaw exited a game on Thursday due to an apparent injury, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers will be holding their breath. The longtime Dodgers pitcher was throwing warm-up pitches before the bottom of the fifth inning when he stopped and signaled to the dugout that something was wrong. Amateur lip-readers believed him to say "my back" as he walked off the mound.
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Clayton Kershaw Exits Recent Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Citing Lower Back Pain
Thirty-four-year-old baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, before the fifth inning. He appeared to have mouthed, "It's my back," as he walked off the mound. Clayton has a history of back problems. What happened? What's next for Clayton? When will he return? Here's what you should know.
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Provides Rough Timeline for Clayton Kershaw's Return
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an updated timeline for when he expects Clayton Kershaw to return from his back injury.
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series
The Dodgers made a series of moves prior to first pitch on Friday against the San Diego Padres that include Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, James Outman, and Reyes Moronta.
