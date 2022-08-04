Lakeside High shares their methods to positive standardized test results

Read on katv.com
'Special Meeting', Russellville School Board approves raising teacher salaries Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During a special called board meeting Friday night, the Russellville School Board of Education approved raising the minimum RSD teacher salary to $45,000 a year. According to the board, the prior base salary was $40,000 for teachers. The move to increase the base salary will...
'I'm proud of the work our faculty and staff'; UAPB graduation rates improve significantly
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the 2020 fall semester approaches, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Thursday that it continues to show significant achievement in graduation rates. According to the Vice Chancellor, Division of Institutional Advancement and Development George Cotton, UAPB has increased its four-year graduation rate...
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
Therapeutic Thursday - The BridgeWay explains Electroconvulsive Therapy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Megan Miller, LCSW, Chief Executive Officer of The BridgeWay explains Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) as a treatment option for adults with severe major depression or bipolar disorder. For more information on The BridgeWay, click here. For more information on Electroconvulsive Therapy, click here.
North Little Rock Sanitation Department changes electronic pickup methods
Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Arkansas animal rescue shelter helps Kentucky animal rescue shelter in flooding disaster
An Arkansas animal rescue shelter traveled to Kentucky to help another rescue shelter amid the flooding disaster in eastern Kentucky. Terre Wood, founder of NovaStar Rescue in Dover, Arkansas, said she got word that Ruby Whiskers Animal Shelter in Hazard, Arkansas was needing aid. Wood said her rescue shelter fundraised...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Recreational marijuana amendment blocked; medical marijuana business owners conflicted
A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.
2024 Razorbacks commit RB Braylen Russell talks bright future, move to Benton
First 2024 Razorbacks commit, running back Braylen Russell describes his move to Benton and looks ahead to his time as a homegrown Hog
Breckenridge residents say Entergy crews damaged landscaping
Little Rock residents living in the Breckenridge area said Entergy crews damaged landscaping when doing work near powerlines late last month.
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
Death of Jonesboro officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Arkansas State Police lead investigation following death of an inmate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police were investigating after a Jonesboro man died in a Walnut Ridge jail Wednesday. KATV's content news partners at KAIT News said in a news release from the Arkansas State Police, that 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died in the custody of the Lawrence County Detention Center.
