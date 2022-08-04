Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year

Read on www.wrdw.com
A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
S.T.E.A.M. day helps to showcase job opportunities in Aiken
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -For the second year, Sky Is The Limit Foundation held their stem camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken county were able to expand their knowledge in stem, but this year organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, “S.T.E.A.M. DAY.”. Last...
Back to School 2022: What to expect and important facts for North Augusta students
Classes will be in session in many North Augusta schools in the coming weeks. As summer quickly comes to a close, students will be making their way to the classroom. Most North Augusta K-12 students will start on Monday, Aug. 15 with Aiken County Public Schools. Our Lady of Peace, a private Catholic school, and Fox Creek Charter High School will also begin school on Aug. 15.
Get free school supplies Saturday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
Incident at Greenbrier High School
An incident occurred today at Greenbrier High School in Evans. A student was found on campus with a gun. Thankfully, they were able to intervene and control the situation before anything happened. Here is the letter that was sent home to parents and guardians.
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 4
Students in Columbia County and some in Richmond County head back to the classroom today. We caught up with bus drivers and parents on how they were preparing for the big first day. Here are your top headlines.
Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
Burke County Sheriff arrests mom for encouraging her child to fight
A Burke County mom is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student at Greenbrier High School was arrested Thursday for a gun found in their backpack. According to Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the student was a 14-year-old. There were no injuries reported. In an effort to keep our parents/guardians informed, please...
Local Aiken County high-schoolers compete, win at twirling nationals
Two local high schoolers are tossing and twirling their way to championships. Sisters Lily and Iris Hatchett, both students in Aiken County Public School District, recently competed in the National Baton Twirling Association's Grand National Championships at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. While there, the sisters...
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Kim Rayfield to head community relations at Benton House of Aiken
Kim Rayfield recently became the community relations director at Benton House of Aiken, a senior living community specializing in assisted living and memory care. Rayfield is a graduate of Appalachian State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in human nutrition. She and her husband, Darran, have been married...
Organizations, community members help kids get back-to-school ready
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to back-to-school shopping, the only thing better than a sale is free. Lucky for parents, there’s a huge back-to-school celebration at the Augusta Common. There are plenty of giveaways heading into the weekend. At the Augusta Common, there were food trucks, live...
Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death. Deputies responded to the Augusta Canal on Broad Street near the Kroc Center on Saturday just before 11:15 AM in reference to a dead body in the canal. When deputies got to the scene, they...
Woman wanted for allegedly driving juveniles to a fight in Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of driving a group of juveniles to a fight.
