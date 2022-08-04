ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Dickens meets with ATF to discuss new ways to combat rising crime across Atlanta metro

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBZeL_0h5Gsd8T00

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting an exclusive look inside the local effort to solve violent crimes.

We were with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Thursday as he got a close-up look at a Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab and learned about a new crime-fighting initiative that’s already showing some success.

The ATF special agent in charge told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that much like a fingerprint, a gun leaves unique marks on a shell casing that the lab can use to find out if it was used in a particular crime and often to tie that gun and a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

“We want work together, early and often, and consistently to be able to bring down violent crime in our communities,” Dickens said.

Winne was with Dickens as he got a close-up look at the technological firepower of the ATF that might be used against the firepower in the hands of bad guys who are killing and hurting people.

“We’ll get, say, evidence from a crime scene, maybe two crime scenes, and there may be one shell casing, there may be 50. We can get results out in less than 24 hours,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Ben Gibbons said.

Dickens said he wanted to meet with Gibbons to max out what the federal agency can do in fighting violent crime in Atlanta, especially when it comes to guns, where ATF has expertise no one else does, as well with gangs and repeat offenders.

“I know they add a lot of value in solving our crimes,” Dickens told Winne. “Were working active cases right now. We just talked about a few active cases. Gun and gang cases, drive-by shootings, information relating to some very disturbing things that have happened in our communities, things that have happened across city lines.”

“At ATF our mission is to combat violent crime,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said he briefed the mayor on a new violent-crime initiative involving ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network where authorities can take shell casings and feed that information into a computer system that can quickly search for how many gun crimes the shells might match up with.

“The marks that it leaves on shell casings are unique to that firearm and that firearm only,” Gibbons said.

Now Gibbons said he’s created a NIBIN strike force of agents and local police, including the Atlanta Police Department, focused on getting the ballistic evidence from the street to the lab in major violent crimes.

“We’ve had several successes,” Gibbons told Winne. “APD already works closely with ATF, but we want to boost that and amp it up.”

Gibbons said while he’s worked around the country for ATF, he went to Morris Brown College and started as a rookie agent in metro Atlanta, and for years he mostly worked gun trafficking here — and came back here a year ago.

“I wanted the opportunity to come back home and make a significant impact,” Gibbons said.

“Ben Gibbons is the right man for the moment. I want to make sure that we get all the help that we can get, to be able to keep folks safe. That’s the goal,” Dickens said.

Gibbons said one of the early successes by the NIBIN strike force linked a multi-time convicted felon to a shooting in a park in Atlanta and to another shooting in East Point. Some of their cases will lead not only to state charges against suspects but also to charges in federal court.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Val Maria
2d ago

Let’s see you do something to actually bring crime down more then your 12% that you said was from crime decreasing, cause I haven’t seen anything come down.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Metro Atlanta#Crime#Shooting#Politics Local#Channel 2 Action News
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Cop reassigned again after outcry

5:35 p.m.: Writethrough; ADDS photos, Monteria Robinson comments. 3:26 p.m.: EDITS throughout for flow; UPDATES with press conference details. Family and supporters of an East Point man shot dead during a U.S. Marshals raid in 2016 are demanding to know why a Clayton County Police officer serving on the task force still works in law enforcement.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PLANetizen

Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free

Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy