Yardbarker
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
Yardbarker
Columbus Blue Jackets News
With the NHL Draft and the start of free agency in the rearview window, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization is nearly a finished product heading into the 2022-23 season. Columbus Blue Jackets News / The Cannon / 15 hours ago. The massive Russian comes in at the 24 spot Thanks...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Line Options for Oliver Wahlstrom This Season
The New York Islanders enter next season with a handful of young players that they hope can step up and provide a spark to an otherwise veteran-heavy roster. Furthermore, with the team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, a breakout player can determine this rosters ceiling and, most importantly, put the roster over the top.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
With the tournament merely four days away, Team USA Head Coach Nate Leaman has named the leadership group for 2022 World Juniors:. Faber, recently traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for F Kevin Fiala, just finished his sophomore NCAA season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 59 games for Minnesota, Faber has tallied 26 points. The USNTDP product is playing in his second WJC tournament and represented the US at the Beijing Olympics.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Dream Team of Current & Former Active Players
Ever wonder what a lineup of your favourite team would look like if they didn’t trade away that young talent too soon or were able to bring back that top-end player that left in free agency? Well, look no further because this series is designed to analyze all the former and current active players that have played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and form the best lineup from that list. It will look at where the players are right now in their careers and show what a dream team of all the best players to come through the organization would look like today. This is, of course, not taking into account the salaries of the players, so think of it as ‘Be a GM’ mode in a video game where the salary cap is turned off. Enjoy.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
Yardbarker
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season
After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23
Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
Yardbarker
A look back on the New York Rangers epic ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist
On January 28, 2022, the New York Rangers honored Henrik Lundqvist by retiring his #30 to the Madison Square Garden Rafters,. The ceremony began with another Rangers great goaltender in Mike Richter getting the fans ready for the festivities. He introduced a tribute video with greats from the hockey, sports, and celebrity world congratulating Hank.
Yardbarker
If the Season Started Now: Maple Leafs’ Projected Lineup in 2022-23
There’s a lot of time yet between now and when the 2022-23 NHL regular season begins. However, is it ever too soon to speculate about what the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starting lineup will look like?. One caveat is that the players who made this projected starting lineup are...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Tavares, Matthews & Marner
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what might happen next season with players on the current roster. First, I’ll wonder how well Michael Bunting will play. Can he keep up (or surpass) the totals he had last season?
Yardbarker
Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri
There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects to Watch at the 2022 World Juniors
The rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship has finally arrived. From August 9-20, many of the top prospects in the hockey world will compete against each other in Edmonton, Alberta. After the original iteration of this tournament was cancelled in late December of 2021 due to the failure of the bubble system designed to keep the players safe and healthy, fans were left waiting over seven months for the tournament to return.
NHL
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
