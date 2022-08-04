A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $28,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 948,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO