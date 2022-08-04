ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown

(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview

Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
