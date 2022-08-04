Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today
A buyout rumor is powering the biotech's shares higher.
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown
(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Enerplus Resources Fund (ERF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ERF earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
SolarEdge is willing to sacrifice margins today to capture huge demand growth in Europe, CFO says
SolarEdge shares tumbled this week after the company's second-quarter results showed declining margins. The falling Euro hit the company's operations, with 47% of its revenue generated in Europe. SolarEdge CFO Ronen Faier said lower margins now is the price to be paid for long-term growth. SolarEdge shares tumbled this week...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview
Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TIXT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FTHM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock
Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
