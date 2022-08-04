ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Spurs come from behind to lead Southampton - follow four games

Philippe Coutinho has done little so far for Villa and this is just dreadful. John McGinn draws a foul in a dangerous area and Coutinho stands over the dead-ball. But instead over hitting the free-kick into the box, the Brazil forward rolls a pass down the right channel which is too long for it's intended target and goes out for a goal-kick. Poor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mikel Arteta
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process

Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
MLS
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Europa League#2022 Fifa World Cup#Uefa Champions League#English#Crystal Palace#Everton
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WWD

Loro Piana Expands Collab With Juventus to Female Soccer Players

SHE-CHAMPION: Soccer is having quite a moment in fashion, and luxury house Loro Piana said Friday it has extended its collaboration with Turin-based soccer team Juventus to outfit its female division throughout the 2022-23 season. The brand, controlled by luxury juggernaut LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, inked an agreement with...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. West Ham prediction, odds: Top expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for Aug. 7

Manchester City faces a tricky opener to its 2022-23 Premier League season when it visits London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham United. City won its fourth title in five seasons in May, holding off Liverpool by one point in a fierce battle that came down to the final day. City officially signed Norwegian star Erling Haaland less than a month later, and he should have a huge impact on a squad that lacked a true striker last season. Even so, the Citizens lost just three games last season (29-6-3) and were the highest-scoring team in the Premier League with 99 goals. The Hammers were in the mix for a top-four spot into late December, but a sluggish finish left them seventh in the table (16-8-14). The last meeting between these teams in London ended in a 2-2 draw, in the second-last game of the 2021-22 season in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's another four-two split of games for the second weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures in season 2022-23. Every team that was at home last week is away this weekend and vice versa. Here's the team news and stats... Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00BST) Loan defender Liam Scales returns to...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy