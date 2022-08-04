Read on www.nbcsports.com
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start
Manchester United play Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first game of the Premier League season and Erik Ten Hag's first competitive line-up will be one of the most intriguing things we have to look forward to. This is what we will predict here. 1....
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Premier League: Spurs come from behind to lead Southampton - follow four games
Philippe Coutinho has done little so far for Villa and this is just dreadful. John McGinn draws a foul in a dangerous area and Coutinho stands over the dead-ball. But instead over hitting the free-kick into the box, the Brazil forward rolls a pass down the right channel which is too long for it's intended target and goes out for a goal-kick. Poor.
Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
‘For a Split Second’ - Jorginho His Euros Penalty After Facing Jordan Pickford Again
Jorginho has admitted that he was thinking about his missed penalty against England in the Euros.
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
Bournemouth beats Aston Villa 2-0 for winning return to EPL
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Scott Parker won the battle of the former England midfielders as his newly promoted Bournemouth marked its return to the English Premier League with a 2-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Saturday. Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore scored either side of halftime...
Predicted Liverpool Squad For Premier League Opener Against Fulham - Several Absentees For Klopp
Liverpool face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in their opening Premier League fixture and we take a look at what Jurgen Klopp's injury-ridden squad could look like.
Manchester City vs. West Ham prediction, odds: Top expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for Aug. 7
Manchester City faces a tricky opener to its 2022-23 Premier League season when it visits London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham United. City won its fourth title in five seasons in May, holding off Liverpool by one point in a fierce battle that came down to the final day. City officially signed Norwegian star Erling Haaland less than a month later, and he should have a huge impact on a squad that lacked a true striker last season. Even so, the Citizens lost just three games last season (29-6-3) and were the highest-scoring team in the Premier League with 99 goals. The Hammers were in the mix for a top-four spot into late December, but a sluggish finish left them seventh in the table (16-8-14). The last meeting between these teams in London ended in a 2-2 draw, in the second-last game of the 2021-22 season in May.
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
It's another four-two split of games for the second weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures in season 2022-23. Every team that was at home last week is away this weekend and vice versa. Here's the team news and stats... Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00BST) Loan defender Liam Scales returns to...
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season is set to kick off. Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered. Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea...
