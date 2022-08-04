Manchester City faces a tricky opener to its 2022-23 Premier League season when it visits London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham United. City won its fourth title in five seasons in May, holding off Liverpool by one point in a fierce battle that came down to the final day. City officially signed Norwegian star Erling Haaland less than a month later, and he should have a huge impact on a squad that lacked a true striker last season. Even so, the Citizens lost just three games last season (29-6-3) and were the highest-scoring team in the Premier League with 99 goals. The Hammers were in the mix for a top-four spot into late December, but a sluggish finish left them seventh in the table (16-8-14). The last meeting between these teams in London ended in a 2-2 draw, in the second-last game of the 2021-22 season in May.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO