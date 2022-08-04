Read on www.mysanantonio.com
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
FOXBusiness
Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out
Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States. Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BYND BEYOND...
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TIXT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
Motley Fool
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Resigns as MicroStrategy CEO
Saylor will remain with the company he founded as executive chairman, despite a $917 million loss MicroStrategy incurred resulting from Saylor's $3 billion Bitcoin-buying spree. Key points. It was disclosed during its second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday that MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will step down from that post. Saylor will...
Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
How to run growth marketing during a recession
How does one build, scale and navigate the headwinds of a recession, especially as consumer behavior changes dramatically? That’s without even going into the complexities of 2022, such as the degradation of ad targeting (due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency program) and post-pandemic behavioral shifts. But there is...
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart Cuts Jobs at Corporate, Braces for Sales Slowdown
Walmart has announced plans to cut about 200 corporate jobs at its headquarters and other offices, according to a report Wednesday (Aug. 3) from The Wall Street Journal. The paper confirmed that the retail giant is restructuring its merchandising, global technology and real estate teams to create “new roles” in more profitable areas after it lowered its sales and earnings forecasts for the third quarter and full year, citing rising inflation that’s forced consumers at all income levels to rethink spending.
Presto CEO Says Tech-Wary Restaurant Customers May Change Their Tune as Prices Rise
As restaurants’ hiring challenges persist, many brands are turning towards automated solutions to lower their labor costs, and while some consumers may think these changes detract from the dining experience, some may rethink their position as higher labor costs for restaurants lead to higher menu prices for consumers. One...
