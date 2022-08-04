Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Related
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Benzinga
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Nikola, Fisker, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Jumped This Week
Nikola is now bringing in meaningful revenue, and potential legislation could give it and other EV stocks another tailwind.
US News and World Report
Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown
(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) announces 3-for-1 stock split with stock dividend coming August 24
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it is moving forward with its 3-for-1 stock split and the stock dividend is coming on August 24. Yesterday, Tesla shareholders voted on a proposed 3-for-1 stock split and approved it with a strong majority (over 815 million shares for and just 9 million shares against).
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Preview: National Health Investors's Earnings
National Health Investors NHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Health Investors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. National Health Investors bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock
Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Although they have moved in opposite directions this year, these two stocks should outperform for much of the next decade.
Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations
Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
Comments / 0