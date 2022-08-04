Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance

Read on www.kswo.com
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
#TheGreat580 Hosts Back to School Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton organization hosted a student and teacher school supply giveaway at Cameron Baptist church to help kids get ready to go back to class. It is tax free weekend in Oklahoma, but one expense parents won’t save on this weekend is school supplies. This weekend’s discount only applies to certain types of apparel and footwear. To help offset the cost of sending kids back to class, #TheGreat580 hosted a school supply drive for teachers and students.
Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
SWOK Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event to be held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Housing & Community Development Office and the Lawton Housing Authority are teaming up to host the Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event. Stand Down will take place August 12th at the Owens Multipurpose Center, and is free for homeless veterans. From 8 a.m....
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it will be a light remodel, or whatever, so we can move those students back into the middle school,” said Superintendent Chad Hance.
Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week. The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The event...
Medicine Park Aquarium Partners with Comanche Nation
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation Workforce to lend a hand to their Youth Employment Program. This summer, the Aquarium served as a work site for 20 Comanche Nation teenagers aged 14 to 17. Positions included: gift shop,...
Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society
Stephens County Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser is being held for the Stephens County Humane Society. Raffle tickets are being sold for two Oklahoma State University club seat tickets for the September 10th game. OSU will be playing against Arizona State. Raffle tickets are $5 for two, and there is no purchase limit.
Fresh Start Event offers assistance for young people in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring free resources for young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Fresh Start Lawton will take place August 10, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Family Promise, located at 901...
St John’s Missionary Baptist Church to give away backpacks on Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With school just around the corner, a local church is holding a giveaway event to make sure area kids have the supplies they need for the classroom. Saturday afternoon St John’s Missionary Baptist Church will give out backpacks filled with supplies. They offering backpacks for...
Lawton’s Diamondback Harley Is Expanding To Medicine Park
The story of Harley Davidson might be one of the enduring of American brands. Born in a garage, created by brothers and a childhood friend, it's an icon of this country that has had success and failures on a monumental scale. And yet in a time of changing trends, it still remains.
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Ray of Hope Church in Duncan has opened a Pre-K through 12th grade program called Hope Academy, giving Stephens County students another option for their education. Hope Academy is a non-denominational Christian-based school and enrollment is now open. Krista Whitlock, Principal and Director of Hope...
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party. But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration...
Mattie Beal Home celebrates Lawton’s 121st Birthday with free admission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday. The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.
Owens Multipurpose Center to close two days for special event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event. The center, which is located at 1405 SW 11th Street, will closed on...
‘We-R-Preneurs’ Camp at CU teaches students important life skills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University hosted the final day for the ‘We-R-Preneurs’ life skills and STEM camp Friday, giving kids a chance to put everything that they learned throughout the camp, to the test. Events included putting together a Lemonade Stand, as well as branding it, and...
