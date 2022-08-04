ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west

As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
NACHES, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Wapato, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Man dies in head-on collision on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish

A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish. Damien K. Cloud, 24, of Lyle, died at the scene after the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo he was driving south on U.S. 97 struck an oncoming truck in the northbound lane near milepost 40, about 20 miles south of Toppenish, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

Firefighters Battling Blazes Near Naches and Vantage

Firefighters are battling flames of the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area, 10 miles north of Naches. So far no structures have burned in the fire which started Wednesday afternoon in the Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. It was estimated at 5,600 acres Thursday morning. There's no containment yet on the fire.
NACHES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Tribal Police
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place

Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
NACHES, WA
KIMA TV

Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Moxee Police investigating Saturday death as a targeted killing

The Moxee Police Department is investigating a Saturday death as a homicide. In a news release, the MPD said it received a 911 call about a gunshot victim around 7:43 a.m. Saturday. The victim was found dead inside an apartment in the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. The Washington State...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

U.S. 97 reopens south of Toppenish after crash

Traffic is fully flowing again after a Friday morning crash on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish forced a partial closure. The route was down to one lane of alternating traffic at Milepost 41, 20 miles south of Toppenish, and was fully reopened about 12:45 p.m., according to releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Autopsy completed on man killed on West King Street in Yakima

A 33-year-old Yakima man’s death has been officially deemed as a homicide. An autopsy conducted in Thurston County found that Dennis Raymond Bridges was killed by multiple gunshots, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said Thursday. The autopsy also determined his manner of death was a homicide. Police...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Deputies say suspect in Outlook homicide tried to set house on fire first

Yakima County sheriff’s investigators said whoever killed a 60-year-old Outlook man also tried to set his house on fire Wednesday morning. Detectives said that the son of Jose Martiniano Rodriguez had been the victim of a drive-by shooting on Interstate 82 the day before the incident at the home in the 900 block of South Lester Road.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy