Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish. Damien K. Cloud, 24, of Lyle, died at the scene after the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo he was driving south on U.S. 97 struck an oncoming truck in the northbound lane near milepost 40, about 20 miles south of Toppenish, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

TOPPENISH, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO