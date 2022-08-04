Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

Read on www.yakimaherald.com
FOX 11 and 41
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Evacuation orders remain while Cow Canyon Fire continues burning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state. In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET […]
Yakima Herald Republic
More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west
As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man dies in head-on collision on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish
A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish. Damien K. Cloud, 24, of Lyle, died at the scene after the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo he was driving south on U.S. 97 struck an oncoming truck in the northbound lane near milepost 40, about 20 miles south of Toppenish, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
Firefighters Battling Blazes Near Naches and Vantage
Firefighters are battling flames of the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area, 10 miles north of Naches. So far no structures have burned in the fire which started Wednesday afternoon in the Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. It was estimated at 5,600 acres Thursday morning. There's no containment yet on the fire.
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
KIMA TV
Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
Yakima Herald Republic
Moxee Police investigating Saturday death as a targeted killing
The Moxee Police Department is investigating a Saturday death as a homicide. In a news release, the MPD said it received a 911 call about a gunshot victim around 7:43 a.m. Saturday. The victim was found dead inside an apartment in the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. The Washington State...
Yakima Herald Republic
U.S. 97 reopens south of Toppenish after crash
Traffic is fully flowing again after a Friday morning crash on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish forced a partial closure. The route was down to one lane of alternating traffic at Milepost 41, 20 miles south of Toppenish, and was fully reopened about 12:45 p.m., according to releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy completed on man killed on West King Street in Yakima
A 33-year-old Yakima man’s death has been officially deemed as a homicide. An autopsy conducted in Thurston County found that Dennis Raymond Bridges was killed by multiple gunshots, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said Thursday. The autopsy also determined his manner of death was a homicide. Police...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
City of Toppenish makes repairs to Elmwood Cemetery after complaints
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Cemeteries are a place to remember, honor and pay tribute to those we’ve lost. R. Evans, a resident of Yakima, visited his departed family at Elmwood Cemetery. He said he was horrified to see the state of the place meant to offer peace. In an...
Yakima Herald Republic
Deputies say suspect in Outlook homicide tried to set house on fire first
Yakima County sheriff’s investigators said whoever killed a 60-year-old Outlook man also tried to set his house on fire Wednesday morning. Detectives said that the son of Jose Martiniano Rodriguez had been the victim of a drive-by shooting on Interstate 82 the day before the incident at the home in the 900 block of South Lester Road.
