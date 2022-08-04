You know a couple just like this. Trust me, you do. They love each other. They hate each other. They’ll never leave each other. The can’t-live-with-you-can’t-live-without-you energy is exhausting — especially for the people in their lives who have to deal with the constant ups and downs knowing that it’s unlikely to get better. It’s also exhausting for the couple, but they’re often trapped in a cycle they aren’t aware of, don’t know how to fix, or have normalized to the point that they don’t even realize the level of toxicity they’re managing on a daily basis.

