Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

An Important Factor That Protects Against Loneliness

Loneliness is associated with negative outcomes, including both physical health and mental health problems. A recent investigation, using over 135,000 participants, concludes that a sense of purpose in life is protective against loneliness. To reduce loneliness, seek your life’s purpose—the thing that energizes your life, makes it worthwhile, and gives...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm

Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?

Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Accepting the Unexpected

Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Passive Aggression Could Be Something Worse

Passivity and procrastination may look passive aggressive but be symptomatic of a mood disorder. Those who implode often explode, but their outbursts could occur more often if they have ADHD or other neurological conditions. Counseling can help one discern the causes of problematic behavior. When you have a tool, like...
MENTAL HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Crystal Jackson

11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men

Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
Crystal Jackson

14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior

Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
Crystal Jackson

5 Subtle Signs That He’s Not Interested in You

Modern dating comes with plenty of challenges. We’re challenged to choose whether we’ll date online or hazard the potential perils of dating in real life (namely: finding single people in your area we’d actually want to date). If we opt for the online option, we then have to choose which app is best or juggle a variety of them … all for the chance of finding that special someone.
Natalie Maximets

How To Deal With Loneliness And Resentment After Divorce

After a divorce, feelings of loneliness and resentment are usually especially aggravated. We get used to a particular person, lifestyle, habits, and shared rituals. When webreak up with a partner, it’s time to rebuild our lives. So, how can we cope with living alone after divorce, and is it necessary to cope with it at all? Let’s find out in this article.
Bella Smith

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
psychologytoday.com

5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage

Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

The Truth About Love-Hate Relationships — and How to Fix Them

You know a couple just like this. Trust me, you do. They love each other. They hate each other. They’ll never leave each other. The can’t-live-with-you-can’t-live-without-you energy is exhausting — especially for the people in their lives who have to deal with the constant ups and downs knowing that it’s unlikely to get better. It’s also exhausting for the couple, but they’re often trapped in a cycle they aren’t aware of, don’t know how to fix, or have normalized to the point that they don’t even realize the level of toxicity they’re managing on a daily basis.
ajmc.com

Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD

Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Overcome Feeling Powerlyzed

When you think you don’t have the power to fix a personal problem or face up to a challenge, you might feel stuck or "powerlyzed." Your inability to see a way forward may be caused by blind spots and aspects of yourself you knowingly or unknowingly hide. You can...
MENTAL HEALTH

