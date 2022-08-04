Read on www.sfgate.com
Beth Peters
2d ago
Just wondering if the bus driver was wearing a seatbelt & if there were seats for the passengers. I know the OCTA buses 🚌 have no seatbelts for the passengers. I think it’s horrible that there are no seatbelts on the bus except for the bus driver. Since it’s a law to wear them.
Man in crash near Centennial High, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Corner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Centennial High School on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Bishop […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
24 people hurt in central California Greyhound bus crash
TULARE — Authorities in central California were investigating why a bus went off the highway, crashed through a chain link fence, and ended up on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people.California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Beal said Thursday the driver was given a DUI test that showed he was not driving under the influence when the Greyhound bus crashed at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 99 near the city of Tulare.The driver had major injuries and was hospitalized, Beale said, adding that the man did not have a medical emergency while driving the bus. The bus was carrying 34 passengers and 23 had minor to moderate injuries, including several who were taken to three different hospitals, Beale said.Another Greyhound bus picked up the uninjured passengers and took them to their destination, he said.The bus originated from Los Angeles and was headed to Fresno. It had stopped in Bakersfield before it crashed about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Tulare.
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
SFGate
A pregnant mother and her 1-year-old son on a routine trip are cut down by a speeding car
LOS ANGELES — A speeding car, a sickening crunch, a ball of fire. Before anyone had time to react, a multi-vehicle crash turned a busy intersection into one of the most gruesome scenes on Los Angeles streets in recent years, leaving five people dead, including a pregnant woman, and family members searching for answers.
5 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Los Angeles Crash After Speeding Car Runs Red Light
The multi-vehicle crash, which killed an infant, a pregnant woman and her unborn child, occurred near a gas station in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.
SFGate
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
KMPH.com
Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
SFGate
Police arrest driver in deadly California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole...
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
The vehicles careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Stevenson Ranch; Driver at Scene
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck at Fountain Glen apartment homes in the 25500 block of Fountain Glen Court in Stevenson Ranch around 8:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with...
One person dead following firey crash in Delano
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger collided with another car at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and caught fire. It happened at the intersection of Garces Highway and Melcher Road.
SFGate
Anne Heche hospitalized for burns after she crashes car, setting Mar Vista home on fire
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the Fire Department’s official Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized.
Suspect in deadly East Bakersfield shooting may have lured victim outside: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Messages sent between a man fatally shot in East Bakersfield two years ago and the man charged with his murder indicate the suspect lured the victim into an alley where shots were fired, according to court documents. Matthew Torres, 27, arrested in Plano, Tex. last month and extradited to Kern County, […]
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
