Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building

Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Prolific Nightlife Group Future Bars Plans to Revive This Legendary San Francisco Jazz Club
San Francisco is getting an updated 1930s speakeasy courtesy of the group that’s arguably done it best here: Future Bars Group. The San Francisco Business Times reports the hospitality group has its sights set on reviving the Dawn Club, the speakeasy which was originally housed inside the Monadnock Building at Annie and Market streets. For those not familiar, the club was once a hot spot for San Francisco nightlife, catering to servicemembers in the 1930s during the Great Revival jazz movement.
Mexican coffee chain La Borra del Café plans to open San Francisco location
The cafe chain serves coffee, breakfast tortas, chilaquiles, salads, doughnuts and conchas.
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
I spent the weekend in this LGBTQ-celebratory town just north of San Francisco, and it felt like a queer spin on small-town America
The town of Guerneville, California, is filled with queer-owned business and has all you'll need for a relaxing weekend getaway, including a river.
New bar Little Shucker from The Snug team to open in SF's Pacific Heights, focus on low-ABV drinks
Little Shucker will be right down the street from The Snug.
Phoebe Bridgers wraps up set with a stage dive at San Francisco’s Outside Lands
At her performance at the San Francisco festival, Bridgers shouted out abortion access funds. And her grandpa.
San Francisco’s Club Deluxe, a cherished Haight-Ashbury music venue, reportedly closing
Supervisor Dean Preston is trying to help.
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
People’s Park—Symbol of Berkeley’s Storied Past—Temporarily Cleared and Fenced Off for Development
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch recently cleared the way for a planned development at People’s Park in Berkeley. After hearing arguments from the defense and plaintiffs in the case of Make UC A Good Neighbor et al. v. Regents of the University of California last week, Roesch decided that the plaintiffs “had brought forward ‘nothing new,’ and UC Berkeley has not violated CEQA in its plans for new development,” according to an article by Supriya Yelimeli for Berkeleyside.
Attorney General joins lawsuit to halt gravel facility proposed at port
Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a lawsuit filed by West Oakland activists to prevent construction of an open-air gravel and sand facility at the Port of Oakland. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, which filed the lawsuit in March, is seeking an injunction to halt the Eagle Rock Aggregates project until the port completes a more thorough environmental study. A month earlier, the Port of Oakland approved the project, allowing Eagle Rock to lease land on the Outer Harbor.
