ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

RNC set to finalize 2024 national convention site Friday

By Ryan Jenkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpStR_0h5GrgkR00

Update: The RNC confirmed Milwaukee will be the host city for the 2024 convention. Read more here.

MILWAUKEE — A vote to finalize the host city of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) is set to happen on Friday during the Republican National Committee's Summer Meeting in Chicago.

Milwaukee is likely going to secure the event after Nashville took itself out of the running earlier this week. Last month, the GOP site selection committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city.

Leaders behind the effort to bring the convention to Milwaukee say work to ensure a successful event will begin as soon as the vote is finalized Friday.

"Nervous anticipation," is how Marty Brooks, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District said he was feeling Thursday. "We've spent a lot of months getting ready for the RNC to select us."

Republican National Committee set to formally finalize 2024 national convention site Friday

Brooks called this a "transformation period" for Milwaukee.

"I'm on my way to Chicago right now so that I'm there for the official signing of the actual paperwork that says Milwaukee is going to be the official host," Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of Visit Milwaukee told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins on Thursday.

She said once the ink is dry on that paperwork, there will be a lot of communication released to the public about next steps in getting involved.

RNC set to finalize 2024 national convention site Friday

"The work begins right away. There are a lot of things that we have to do to make sure we are ready to host a convention of this magnitude," she said.

The 2024 convention is expected to have a $200 million economic impact on the city, according to Visit Milwaukee. It would be a second chance for the hospitality and entertainment industries to cash in after the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) went mostly virtual due to the pandemic.

"We went through, all of this three years ago and then never got to see it come to fruition so we're excited to see it come to fruition," said Williams-Smith.

Over at the Wisconsin Center, Brooks said his team's involvement in the DNC will help them grasp the magnitude of this event.

"50,000 people coming to our city over the course of a month, really highlighting it for a peak period of a week, that's a relatively new experience for most of us so having gone through that drill really puts it in a good place mentally knowing we can do this," said Brooks.

Brooks is also focused on finishing the expansion of the convention center. A project that he says will be done before the RNC comes to Milwaukee.

He said all of this is a sign that Milwaukee is able to work together to make great things happen.

"What was great about the DNC and terrific to see with the RNC is this is bipartisanship. This is about what's good for our community, our businesses, our residents," said Brooks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor

WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist

He was from out of state but garnered an enthusiastic following in Wisconsin. The media mocked him with unflattering stories and cartoons, and he mocked them back. His campaign message exploited ethnic and racial tensions, and he capitalized on rural and urban divisions. And he divided his own political party as well, with long-reaching effects. Fifty years before Donald Trump upended politics in the U.S. and in the Badger State, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, an ardent proponent of racial segregation, threatened to do the same, and Wisconsin was a key element to his political success.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#Convention Center#Election Local#Rnc#Gop
CBS 58

Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor announces host of endorsements from Racine County | Elections

RACINE — Will Martin, a candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor who has lived in Racine since 2019, announced a slew of endorsements Friday from area officials who back his campaign. The slate of candidates seeking to be Wisconsin’s next lieutenant governor, the state’s second-highest-ranking elected official, is loaded: with...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy