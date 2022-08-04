MCSO arrests Austin man for solicitation of prostitution

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday after a licensed massage therapist allegedly received obscene messages.

The sheriff’s Office is asking local licensed massage therapists to come forward if they have been solicited for acts of prostitution.

"In recent months, we have had LMT's reach out as a result of being solicited for acts of prostitution," said the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Chad Crockett of Austin was taken into custody following an undercover operation when the human trafficking unit received information from a local licensed massage therapist.

The sheriff's office said anyone with additional information about Crockett or anyone else soliciting prostitution "while engaging in your businesses" should get in contact immediately.