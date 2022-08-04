ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Funeral services start for Knott County flood victims

By Sydney Darden
 2 days ago
One funeral home held the first round of services for flood victims in Knott county on Thursday.

"He was a gentle kind soul, and he never hurt anybody. I knew I could count on him. He was such a good brother," said Ruby Slone.

Her brother Claster is among the 14 people dead in Knott county after flood waters devastated the area.

"The water was rising, and I think his best friend and neighbor called his name and tried to help him, and he made a decision to step into the water and was swept away," said Slone.

His service is one of ten funerals the Hindman Funeral Home is handling for flood victims and their families.

For director Jeff Blair, these will be the hardest goodbyes he will ever coordinate.

"I try to stay strong for the families. I've spent several days crying just getting off to myself and crying," he said holding back tears.

Serving as director for 47 years, Blair knows each of the victims, and their families, personally.

"I was in the hospital when this all happened, and I cried for four days because I couldn't get out and help.

His first day back to work was spent making sure three of the ten families got the grieving time they deserved.

"No training can get you ready for this type of disaster," said Blair.

Blair said Governor Beshear's relief fund will cover up to 10 thousand dollars of the funeral costs to help grieving families.

