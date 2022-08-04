ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be a few hundred feet or less in spots, especially near area lakes and rivers.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell by NWS

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

