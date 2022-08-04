ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Muscles Through Gay Conversion Slasher

By Jude Dry
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Of the many positive trends “Get Out” ushered forth — the highbrow-ification of horror, irrefutable proof that Black stories can rock the box office — there’s also been a proliferation of socially conscious horror with somewhat mixed results. Studios began to shove political commentary into every horror movie, whether it was “The Forever Purge” pitting Mexican immigrants against gun-toting MAGA gangs, or the latest “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” turning Leatherface into a displaced victim of tech gentrification. Horror fans can sense when films force satire into a bloodbath and it’s annoying: They’re being sold a market trend and usually all they want is good clean bloody fun.

Leading that charge is Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Prods., the prolific banner behind some of the most successful horror franchises of the last decade, including “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” as well as “Get Out” and “Us.” But in its rapid expansion, Blumhouse is in danger of becoming the Ryan Murphy of horror: Commercial, vaguely political, and mostly average.

Blumhouse’s new slasher “ They/Them ” (the slash is pronounced) turns the very real horror of gay conversion therapy into a bloody nightmare. Though it’s an apt setting for a creepy chiller, the simple plot doesn’t leave much room for social commentary. Light on scares and heavy on self-loathing, “They/Them” clumsily apes conventions from the classic conversion camp comedy “But I’m a Cheerleader” and doesn’t even rise to the dreary bar set by conversion therapy dramas “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and “Boy Erased.” Although a few dedicated performances deliver some intriguing characters, this tepid slasher thriller is a half-baked attempt at queer horror.

The movie begins promisingly, with a roadside murder complete with creepy moose and classic masked killer. The next morning a group of LGBTQ+ teenagers arrive cautiously at Whistler Camp, introduced with a sign that reads “Respect, Renew, Rejoice.” They are greeted by ruggedly handsome camp director Owen Whistler ( Kevin Bacon ), who delivers a warm welcoming speech, complete with surprisingly respectful language.

“I can’t make you straight. I don’t want to make you straight,” he lectures. “Of course, we hope that in your time here you’ll discover a gender-normative lifestyle that is authentic for you.”

When he points the group to boys and girls’ cabins, unflappable Jordan (Theo Germaine), who is trans and non-binary, is left holding their bag. Owen surprises the group yet again by letting Jordan join whatever cabin that makes them feel most comfortable. It’s only a matter of time before Owen reveals his true colors: When a staff member discovers a trans girl among their ranks in Alexandra (Quei Tann), he is outraged to have been “lied to” and makes her join the boys’ cabin.

The eerie setting sows seeds of unease, but the middle of the movie contains very few frights. Instead we watch Owen’s wife Cora (Carrie Preston) deliver her rather unorthodox “therapy,” calling Jordan a “scared, lonely, ugly little dyke” with a placid chill. The bite of her words feels cruel and unnecessary, and the movie does very little to earn the vitriol. When the group breaks into gendered activities like target practice and baking, the humorless attempt at levity throws it into starker contrast against the brilliance of “But I’m a Cheerleader,” which did it all of this much better more than 20 years ago.

Written and directed by John Logan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Gladiator,” “The Aviator” and “Hugo,” the sparse script can only be appears to be a mismatch of talent and material. Logan seems to have underestimated horror, wrongly assuming that anyone who can do historical dramas and James Bond movies can do genre. It’s baffling why someone with such a long career that’s never included horror movies (unless you count “Sweeney Todd”) would choose one for their directorial debut.

Aside from not being very scary, the movie is littered with missed opportunities. Owen and Cora’s guiding philosophy remains a mystery; a spying groundskeeper is thrown into the mix as a very short-lived red herring; and the creepy young convert couple who lust after the kids hardly have enough lines to be necessary.

There is far too little story spread out over far too many characters to feel invested in anything. That’s unfortunate, because with a little more screen time, Jordan (ostensibly the titular character?) could have been a fascinating protagonist.Bacon and Germaine both came ready to play. The power struggle between Jordan and Owen — the gender-fluid hero taking on the old guard of toxic masculinity — now that’s a battle befitting social horror.

Grade: C-

Peacock will release “They/Them” on August 5, 2022.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Clu Gulager, Horror Character Actor and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Star, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, the character actor who famously played Burt in “The Return of the Living Dead” and Mr. Walsh in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” among hundreds of other credits, has died at the age of 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928. His legal name was William Martin Gulager, but he received the Cherokee nickname “Clu” at a young age because his middle name is Martin and purple martins are often referred to as “clu-clu birds.” Gulager made his screen acting debut in a 1955 episode of “Omnibus,”...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Donald Glover Defends ‘Atlanta’ Against Criticism It’s Only for White People: ‘Kind of Whack to Me’

Click here to read the full article. Much of the FX series “Atlanta” has been about exposing the performativity of white “woke” advocacy — but Donald Glover’s experimental show has not been immune to criticisms that it’s only for white people. During the ongoing summer Television Critics’ Association press tour, creator/star Glover defended the series against those very criticisms, saying that he does this “shit for the people.” “I do a lot of this shit for the people,” Glover said. “So if you’re sitting there being like, ‘Oh, this is misogynoir,’ I’m wondering why you think that and why you think I...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Carrie Preston
ComicBook

Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him

Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93

Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Gay#Mexican#Maga
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Even Shines in an Action-Packed Star Vehicle that Goes Nowhere Fast

Click here to read the full article. If “Bullet Train” is one of the worst movies that Brad Pitt has ever starred in — better than “Troy,” but a hair short of “The Mexican” — this big shiny nothing of a blockbuster is also a remarkable testament to the actor’s batting average over the last 30 years, and some of the best evidence we have as to why he’s been synonymous with the movies themselves for that entire time. Because that’s the thing about movie stars, and why the last of them still matter in a franchise-mad world where characters...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming

Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Here Are All the Backstories for Those ‘Bullet Train’ Star Cameos

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bullet Train.”] David Leitch’s “Bullet Train” cast is packed with big names — including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny — but it’s a bit of a treat to see it cram in so many major cameos. Based on the Kōtarō Isaka’s novel “Maria Beetle” (published in English as “Bullet Train”), the film follows Pitt’s “Ladybug,” a trained assassin dispatched for one job on the eponymous bullet train who finds that things are not at...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leslie Grace Responds to ‘Batgirl’ Being Shelved, Thanks Fans for Support: ‘Batgirl for Life!’

Click here to read the full article. Batgirl is throwing up a Bat signal one last time before hanging up her cowl. Leslie Grace took to her Instagram Wednesday night to share her thoughts on the DC film being shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery without hope of being released in any format. “Batgirl” was expected to be a direct-to-HBO Max movie and hit the service late this year or in early 2023. Grace would have been the first Latina lead in a film based on a DC Comics character. “Querida familia!” Grace wrote. “On the heels of the recent news about our...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mike Judge on Returning to ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ and ‘The Whole Thing About White-Male Mediocrity’

Click here to read the full article. No American storyteller has scrutinized stupidity like Mike Judge. Ever since “Beavis and Butt-Head” launched on MTV in the Clinton era and lasted seven seasons, Judge’s chuckling, puerile teenagers have remained his most iconic creation, even as he widened his oeuvre to tackle many more targets with the likes of “King of the Hill,” “Office Space,” “Idiocracy,” and “Silicon Valley.” Among those, only “Beavis and Butt-Head” has continued to make a comeback, first with new episodes produced in 2011, and now with a busy summer that includes both the new feature-length “Beavis and Butt-Head...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Is ‘Marcel the Shell’ Animated Enough for the Oscars?

Click here to read the full article. . A24’s acclaimed stop-motion/live-action hybrid “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” could be the wild card in the animated feature Oscar race — going up against such early favorites as Pixar’s “Turning Red,” Disney’s “Strange World,” and Netflix’s two stop-motion behemoths: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and Henry Selick’s “Wendell & Wild” (the latter being the lone animated feature premiering at TIFF). And why not? The feature debut from director Dean Fleischer Camp (adapting a series of shorts he created with “Marcel” star Jenny Slate), has been embraced by critics for its charm, wit, inventive stop-motion,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Why ‘Batgirl’ Proves That Filmmakers Shouldn’t Be Hollywood Lab Rats (Column)

Click here to read the full article. In all the hubbub around Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming updates this week, nobody bothered to note that we’ve been here before. This isn’t first time a version of the company — or at least a version of it — killed off a finished project for the sake of a write-off with no regard for its creators. Of course, it’s hard to look at the past when much there is to ponder in the present: “Batgirl” won’t come out but the scandal-ridden “Flash” somehow will; older HBO Max titles have been quietly booted from the...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Tatiana Maslany, ‘She-Hulk’ Team Defend Marvel VFX Artists Over CGI Problems, Alleged Workplace Issues

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” team is coming to the defense of allegedly overworked Marvel visual effects artists saddled with the rigors of the MCU and also criticisms of bad CGI. During the summer TCA press tour ahead of the Disney+ series premiere on August 18, Tatiana Maslany, writer/creator Jessica Gao, and director Kat Coiro say they stand with any VFX artists who are feeling “pressured.” “I feel incredibly, like, deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brad Pitt Credits Jackie Chan for Influencing Bloody ‘Bullet Train’ Battles: ‘He’s Like Our Charlie Chaplin’

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt’s foray into “gun-fu” action has another legend behind it: Jackie Chan. Pitt said he channeled Chan when starring in David Leitch’s “Bullet Train,” an adaptation of the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka. Pitt plays an assassin who boards a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto with the mission to collect a briefcase onboard while fending for his life against other trained killers, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Joey King, and Zazie Beetz. “We always talk about Jackie Chan, how much we love Jackie Chan,” Pitt told Entertainment...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘LOLA’ Review: Two Sisters Invent the Future in Ingenious Micro-Budget Time-Travel Drama

Click here to read the full article. in the tradition of “La Jetée,” “Primer,” and last year’s loopy Japanese wonder “Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes,” Andrew Legge’s collage-like “LOLA” seamlessly combines authentic World War II-era newsreels together with fictional home videos to create a (very modern) found footage sci-fi story that strives to feel like it could have been made by someone in 1941, or at least by Guy Maddin in 2006. The premise is tantalizing enough to keep your imagination tickled for most of the film’s brisk 79-minute runtime: In 2021, a mystery cache of meticulously edited old celluloid...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy