Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox5 KVVU

Water Authority: 246M gallons saved during Las Vegas-area rainstorms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley saved millions of gallons of water during last week’s rain storms, according to Southern Nevada Water Authority. SNWA said 246 million gallons of water were saved by residents and businesses cutting back landscape irrigation during the storms from the week prior.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ghostbar reopens at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ghostbar, the popular rooftop venue, has finally reopened at Palms Casino Resort. The nightlife icon welcomed back guests on Wednesday atop the 55th floor of the resort. Singer Skye Dee Miles and Palms general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey celebrated the occasion by leading a "funk-filled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fourth set of human skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday, according to park officials. National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the remains at Swim Beach around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This comes just 12 days after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch Back in Business after Heavy Flood

Monsoonal flooding hit much of the Southwest, flooding out the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. Water and covered large portions of the track and support roads, and even affected many houses surrounding the racetrack property. Described as the worst flooding in 18 years at the track, amazingly, only...
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
Politics
Environment
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas launches new campaign to reduce deadly crashes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is launching a new campaign to reduce and, hopefully, eliminate all traffic fatalities on the roads. The Vision Zero initiative aims to develop strategies that would eliminate all fatalities and severe injuries on city streets by 2050, the city announced Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/6/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Drier and more stable air is making a comeback in Las Vegas this weekend but another wave of monsoon moisture will be back next week. The drier conditions will also allow for temperatures to climb into the high 90′s and the low 100′s Saturday and Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
963kklz.com

Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada

Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”

