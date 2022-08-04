Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms

Read on news3lv.com
Fox5 KVVU
Water Authority: 246M gallons saved during Las Vegas-area rainstorms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley saved millions of gallons of water during last week’s rain storms, according to Southern Nevada Water Authority. SNWA said 246 million gallons of water were saved by residents and businesses cutting back landscape irrigation during the storms from the week prior.
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
3 Day Trip to Las Vegas
It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Ghostbar reopens at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ghostbar, the popular rooftop venue, has finally reopened at Palms Casino Resort. The nightlife icon welcomed back guests on Wednesday atop the 55th floor of the resort. Singer Skye Dee Miles and Palms general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey celebrated the occasion by leading a "funk-filled...
news3lv.com
Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fourth set of human skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday, according to park officials. National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the remains at Swim Beach around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This comes just 12 days after...
Autoweek.com
Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch Back in Business after Heavy Flood
Monsoonal flooding hit much of the Southwest, flooding out the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. Water and covered large portions of the track and support roads, and even affected many houses surrounding the racetrack property. Described as the worst flooding in 18 years at the track, amazingly, only...
Horse owners protest design of fences at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
They say that good fences make good neighbors, but apparently the kind of fence is just as important to horse owners who live along the border of the new Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Infected horses at Clark County facility undergo 60-day quarantine
Hundreds of horses in a Henderson facility are now under quarantine after a notice from the Nevada Department of Agriculture announced a horse tested positive for “infectious anemia.”
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
LV Fire & Rescue helps arborist stuck 35 feet in palm tree
An arborist escaped serious injury when he was stuck 35 feet in a palm tree Friday morning after slipping from his safety harness in a southeast valley neighborhood, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said.
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas launches new campaign to reduce deadly crashes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is launching a new campaign to reduce and, hopefully, eliminate all traffic fatalities on the roads. The Vision Zero initiative aims to develop strategies that would eliminate all fatalities and severe injuries on city streets by 2050, the city announced Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/6/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Drier and more stable air is making a comeback in Las Vegas this weekend but another wave of monsoon moisture will be back next week. The drier conditions will also allow for temperatures to climb into the high 90′s and the low 100′s Saturday and Sunday.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada
Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
