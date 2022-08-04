Serious injury crash reported near east Lake Mead Blvd, Christy Lane

Read on news3lv.com
news3lv.com
Scene of crash involving semi-truck cleared after creating traffic jam on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash involving a semi-truck briefly brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15 heading through the resort corridor. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to the incident page for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. A...
L.A. Weekly
Road Closed in Injury Crash on Interstate 11 [Henderson, NV]
Vehicle Accident near Horizon Drive Resulted in Road Closure and Injuries. The incident occurred 4:30 p.m. on the southbound side of I-11, just north of Horizon Drive on July 20th, according to initial reports. Authorities said the main events leading to the collision remain unknown. Responding officers have not released...
Pedestrian critically injured after southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash near the southwest valley Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near West Flamingo Road east of Arville Street when a pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk over Flamingo Road. A Chevrolet Malibu was driving […]
KTNV
Police: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after running into street on east side of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip. Officers were called to the intersection of Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.
news3lv.com
news3lv.com
Arborist rescued in Las Vegas after slipping from safety harness 35 feet in air
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An arborist was rescued in a Las Vegas neighborhood after slipping from a safety harness and getting stuck 35 feet in the air Friday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says crews were called Friday morning about an arborist stuck in a palm tree near Pecos and Russell roads.
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Valley Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
KTNV
Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Lake Mead Boulevard were closed on Thursday afternoon after a "serious injury crash," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, in the far eastern part of the Las...
news3lv.com
Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
KTNV
Crash blocking all major lanes on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard, heavy delays expected
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday at 8:11 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash is reportedly blocking all lanes from Main Street to Woodard Street, and drivers are advised to use other routes and expect heavy delays.
8newsnow.com
Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
North Las Vegas man reported missing after 'walking to a friend's house'
Danny Conn was last seen on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. near his home on Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas.
L.A. Weekly
Eric John Bowers Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
49-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Essex Drive. Police responded to the scene on West Charleston Boulevard just west of Essex Drive around 9:40 p.m., on July 30th. Furthermore, authorities said the crash involved a dark-colored sedan. According to LVMPD, Bowers was walking outside a crosswalk along Charleston...
Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon
On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
KTNV
Crash reported on 215 southern beltway, blocking all lanes near southbound I-15 ramp
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on the 215 southern beltway heading west toward the southbound I-15 ramp, by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash has blocked all available westbound lanes, so drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. According to traffic alerts from RTC,...
news3lv.com
Suspect in deadly Mirage shooting appears in Las Vegas court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing one person and critically injuring two others inside of a hotel room at The Mirage made his first court appearance Saturday. Billy Hemsley, 54, was brought before a judge for an initial appearance and was ordered to remain detained without bail.
Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley
UPDATE: Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade in the northeast valley. No other details have been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast valley. Police were called to the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According […]
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
