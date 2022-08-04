ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Serious injury crash reported near east Lake Mead Blvd, Christy Lane

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Road Closed in Injury Crash on Interstate 11 [Henderson, NV]

Vehicle Accident near Horizon Drive Resulted in Road Closure and Injuries. The incident occurred 4:30 p.m. on the southbound side of I-11, just north of Horizon Drive on July 20th, according to initial reports. Authorities said the main events leading to the collision remain unknown. Responding officers have not released...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Pedestrian critically injured after southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash near the southwest valley Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near West Flamingo Road east of Arville Street when a pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk over Flamingo Road. A Chevrolet Malibu was driving […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Valley Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Near East#East Side#Traffic Accident
news3lv.com

Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in deadly Mirage shooting appears in Las Vegas court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing one person and critically injuring two others inside of a hotel room at The Mirage made his first court appearance Saturday. Billy Hemsley, 54, was brought before a judge for an initial appearance and was ordered to remain detained without bail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley

UPDATE: Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade in the northeast valley. No other details have been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast valley. Police were called to the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy